Plum Kuchen in the oven

Now’s the time to bake with Italian prune plums, those succulent dark purple fruits that are flooding farmers markets and supermarkets right now. Some even call them the zucchini of fruit! But let’s not go there.

These prunes are great to eat out of hand as well as to bake into galettes, cakes, and kuchens. The New York Times published its most requested recipe ever — Plum Torte — in the 1980s, and though this cake is absolutely wonderful, there’s a recipe that, to my mind, rivals it: Plum Kuchen.

“Kuchen” is German for cake, but you make the cake layer in a Plum Kuchen in a special way. Instead of creaming butter and sugar and beating in eggs and flavoring and stirring in flour and leavening, you cut cold butter into the dry ingredients just as though you were making a pie crust. But then you stir in egg, vanilla, and milk and it becomes a thick, wet dough.

How is that unpromising-looking mass ever going to become a cake? Just have faith and plop small spoonfuls of it all over the bottom of a buttered pan, then slowly swirl them together with the aid of a spoon to make a very thin layer. When topped with the Italian prunes, some butter, cinnamon sugar and baked, you will have created a delicately-textured cake about a half-inch high dappled with purple prune plums and their crimson juices. Gorgeous!