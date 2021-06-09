Pizza any way you want it

Pizza is one of the most popular and basic menu items. It has become a staple for many American families and a meal choice they make when they want something that is quick to pick up or have delivered to the home. In fact almost half of us enjoy pizza once a week. Experimentation in the ways to create your own individual pizza is on the rise, and new kinds of pizza ovens for use outside and inside are also becoming available. The kind of pizza you can create is limited only by your imagination in what you choose for toppings, sauces and crusts, so let your individuality shine and your taste buds be stimulated with the choices you make. One of the newer innovations you might try to create for yourself is a cone pizza, which has been created by an Italian company. The crust is shaped like a firm ice cream cone so all the toppings can be held in the cone for easier mess-free eating. It is time to discover the wide world beyond sausage and pepperoni. Following are some recipes that make use of some different techniques you may want to try.