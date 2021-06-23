New ways to enjoy coleslaw

We are immersed in the barbecue season and what goes better with barbecue than coleslaw? It is a traditional side dish for barbecued ribs, pulled pork, barbecued chicken and other favorites. Coleslaw actually dates back to ancient Rome when a dish was made of cabbage, eggs, vinegar and spices. The recipes for coleslaw date back to Dutch recipe books from 1770, and the term “coleslaw” comes from the Dutch term “koolsia” meaning cabbage salad. “Kool” in Dutch sounds like “cole,” thus coleslaw. The most pivotal moment for the popularity of coleslaw came with the creation of mayonnaise in the 1800s, which was used rather than eggs in making the dressing. Mayonnaise in the dressing goes well with the tang of the BBQ sauce, but no one says coleslaw has to have a creamy dressing and those with a vinaigrette dressing are just as popular. Try adding coleslaw without the dressing to a pasta salad, and coleslaw can also be partially cooked in a skillet and added to scrambled eggs or quiche. Don’t be limited in your ways to use and serve coleslaw as well as the vegetables that you incorporate into it, and try to discover new ways to enjoy it.
When you have a recommendation for the quantity of ingredients to include in your coleslaw, you can choose the veggies you would like to include. This recipe gives you that option and suggestions of veggies you may want to include. The dressing is a basic vinaigrette flavored with herbs that is a change from the more common creamy one.
Any Veggie Slaw
(Makes 5 cups)
Ingredients for slaw:
3 cup shredded cabbage (green, red, or Napa or a combination)
2 cups mixed shredded veggies (such as carrots, radishes, broccoli stems, parsnips, bell peppers, celeriac, or snow peas)
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
Ingredients for vinaigrette:
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, avocado oil, or canola oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley or basil
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon, dill, oregano, or rosemary
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
Make slaw by combining cabbage, shredded veggies and green onion in a bowl. To make vinaigrette, shake together all vinaigrette ingredients in a small covered jar. Store dressing ingredients and salad ingredients separately in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Toss together and chill up to 24 hours before serving as a slaw to let flavors combine. Source: “AllRecipes," April/May 2021.
Mrs. Yegen’s Coleslaw
Stella and Peter Yegen were early pioneers of Billings. This was Stella Yegen’s coleslaw recipe that was included in the “YWCA History Heritage & Home Cooking” cookbook that was printed to celebrate Billings’ Centennial. You will notice this dressing recipe uses unflavored gelatin which is unusual. You can decrease the amount of the sugar if you want one that is less sweet.
Ingredients:
8 cups shredded cabbage
2 carrots, shredded
1 green pepper cut in thin strips
1/2 cup chopped onion
3/4 cup cold water, divided
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
2/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup vinegar
2 teaspoons celery seed
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2/3 cup salad oil
Directions:
Combine cabbage, carrots, green pepper and onion in salad bowl. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup cold water and chill in the refrigerator. Soften gelatin in 1/4 cup cold water. Mix sugar, vinegar, celery seed, black pepper and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in the softened gelatin and cool until slightly thickened. Beat the mixture thoroughly and gradually beat in the salad oil. This will create a mayonnaise type mixture without the use of eggs. Drain the water off the vegetable mixture and pour the dressing over it. Mix lightly until all vegetables are coated with the dressing. This salad can be served right away or you can store it in the refrigerator and use the next day. Stir before serving.
Mexican Coleslaw
(Servings: 8)
If you would like to go for a version of coleslaw that includes more spice in the seasonings, how about this recipe that includes corn and is tossed with a dressing that includes seasonings we associate with Mexican food.
Ingredients:
4 cups finely shredded green cabbage
1 cup chopped green onions
1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
1 cup cooked whole kernel yellow corn
2 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon water
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon crumbled dry leaf oregano
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 to 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (optional)
4 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Combine the cabbage, green onions, bell pepper, and corn in a large bowl and toss to mix. Mix the vinegar, water, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, cilantro, jalapeno, olive oil, sugar and salt in a small bowl with a whisk. Pour over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill, covered, for 1 hour before serving. Source: “Living Well, More than A Cookbook,” National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences.
Centennial Coleslaw
(Servings: 8 – 10)
If a more traditional mayonnaise dressed version of coleslaw is what you prefer, then here is a recipe for you. You may be surprised with the addition of raisins in the salad. Dried cranberries can also be used in coleslaw instead.
Ingredients:
1/2 medium cabbage
1/2 small red cabbage
2 carrots, shredded
1 green pepper, chopped
1/2 cup raisins
Dressing:
3 tablespoons vinegar
1/3 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
Directions:
Shred cabbages into large bowl. Add carrots, green pepper and raisins; toss together. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Place 1/2 cabbage mixture in a bowl; pour 1/2 of the dressing over it. Add the rest of the cabbage mixture and the rest of the dressing. Press mixture down with a large spoon. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Source: “Colorado Cache Cookbook,” the Junior League of Denver.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.