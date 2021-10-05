New flavors shaken up at TEN restaurant

Sarah Seltvedt, the executive chef and food and beverage director who joined the hotel in December is in the process of organizing a new team with the changes created by the COVID pandemic. “I would like people to not think of TEN as just upscale dining. I want to make it more approachable, a place definitely worth coming to more regularly,” Seltvedt said.

With a background from The Breakers in West Palm Beach, St. Regis in Aspen, and Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, Seltvedt brings experience in elegance and excellence, but for the Northern, “I want a more playful approach.” She believes, “People go out to eat more often,” so are allocating their monies and looking for experiences beyond fine dining.

For the fall cocktail list, Seltvedt will be updating drinks with “more impressive and modern garnishes.”

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

