New flavors shaken up at TEN restaurant

On this Sunday night, as the weekend is winding down, my husband and I escape to the bar at TEN at the Northern Hotel in Billings. We meet our friend John Wilson at the iconic 1902 establishment, moseying up to three red leather high back stools at the bend of the massive mahogany bar. Our vantage point provides perfect viewing into the hotel dining room, TEN, graced with the modern painting of Golden Belle.
The restaurant’s name is an acronym for Thomas Edgar Nelson, the father of proprietors Mike and Chris Nelson, who reopened the hotel after a major renovation in March 2013. Rich colors of plum and violet dominate the space. Booth seating covered in red floral and cream velvet line the side wall while dark wood tables cloaked in white table cloths flanked with cream leather and red velvet-lined chairs await diners. Floor to ceiling windows bring in the energy from bustling First Avenue North.
Tonight, Allison Brewer is at the bar mixing up cocktails for guests as regular bartender Andrew Sulser has the night off. Brewer is usually found in the dining room as the lead server at TEN, having joined the team back in January.
Brewer shares her biggest highlight of working at TEN, “We have so many people that come from all over the United States,” enjoying the opportunity of meeting interesting people from across the country.
As the bar fills with patrons, I order a “GREEN THUMB” made with Botanist gin, Cointreau, avocado, lime and honey. My husband requests his favorite drink, a Negroni, while Wilson opts for the “CORPSE REVIVER #2” with Beefeater gin, Cointreau, Lillet, Absinthe and lemon juice.
“I like the character of their drinks, a little different and fun,” Wilson shares. My “GREEN THUMB” served in a coupe exudes the color of spring leaves. The essence of herbs and botanicals touched with sweetness almost convinces me I am drinking something healthy.
The food menu is divided into the following categories: “SMALL + TASTY,” “BAR FOOD,” “GRAINS,” and “GREENS.” From the first category we chose “CHERRY TREE SMOKED TROUT” with huckleberry soda bread crostini, arugula-apple salad, sage-honey and mustard vinaigrette and crème fraiche; “LAMB PEROGIS” stuffed with lamb and potatoes served with rosemary-garlic butter; and “MOUNTAIN FONDUE” served on a piece of slate with melted Mountina Alpine Cheese in a small cast iron crock and slices of elk sausage, huckleberry mustard, pickled carrots and house crackers. Brewer recommended the “COBB BRUSSELS SPROUTS” from the “BAR FOOD” category made with bacon, bleu cheese, and green onions tossed with balsamic and sprinkled with tomato dust.
“Their trout is excellent, great texture and perfectly smoked. The arugula apple salad is fresh and flavorful,” Wilson says.
“We wanted to offer as much fresh products as possible, getting the Montana theme back. The food is a combination of Rocky Mountain flavors with influences from Italy and France,” Executive Sous Chef Eric Trager shares of what he has brought back to TEN. Trager started working at the Northern about six months ago after a stint at the Carbon Fork and Carbon County Steak House in Red Lodge.
Sarah Seltvedt, the executive chef and food and beverage director who joined the hotel in December is in the process of organizing a new team with the changes created by the COVID pandemic. “I would like people to not think of TEN as just upscale dining. I want to make it more approachable, a place definitely worth coming to more regularly,” Seltvedt said.
With a background from The Breakers in West Palm Beach, St. Regis in Aspen, and Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, Seltvedt brings experience in elegance and excellence, but for the Northern, “I want a more playful approach.” She believes, “People go out to eat more often,” so are allocating their monies and looking for experiences beyond fine dining.
For the fall cocktail list, Seltvedt will be updating drinks with “more impressive and modern garnishes.”
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
