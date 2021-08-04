Nectarine and raspberry crisp a tangy treat

Ah, late summer. I love it for lots of reasons, and the gift of nectarines and raspberries are two of them. Nectarines are essentially hairless peaches. And they’re the same species botanically, Prunus persica.

But don’t let this fact fool you. Nectarines are tangier than peaches. I find they sometimes have a buttery texture. Because they lack the fuzz of peaches, nectarines are easier to prep for cooking. Even though these two fruits are genetically related, each has developed dozens, if not hundreds of varieties, since their origin in China thousands of years ago.

Raspberries and nectarines are both members of the rose family, so they get along very nicely with each other. I especially like them together in a crisp, where the crunchy topping blends so well with the tender fruit.

Nutmeg is my spice of choice because its muskiness works so well with these fruits. A little lemon zest and juice balance the sweetness of the nectarines. The red raspberries give the filling a beautiful scarlet/burgundy color. Please do not use white nectarines in this dessert. They are too sweet and a bit too watery.