Muffins: Healthy and easy to make

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray 8 to 10 standard muffin cups (2 1/2-inch diameter) with cooking spray. Combine the flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar in a medium-sized bowl. Measure the sour cream, then the salsa, milk and olive oil into a 2-cup liquid measuring cup. Add the egg, and beat gently with a fork or small whisk until smooth. Slowly pour this mixture into the dry ingredients, along with the beans and corn, if using. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, stir from the bottom of the bowl until the dry ingredients are all moistened. Don’t over mix; a few lumps are okay. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. For smaller muffins, fill the cups about four-fifths full. For larger muffins, fill them to the top. You may have extra batter for additional cups. Bake in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. (Be sure they’re really baked through since these muffins do not taste as good if underdone.) Remove the pan from the oven and remove the muffins to a rack to cool. Wait at least 30 minutes before serving. Source: “Mollie Katzen’s Sunlight Café”, by Mollie Katzen.