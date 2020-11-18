Morning Birds Bakery fills the ‘Belly of Missoula’

One of the most popular choices from the pastry case is the Maple Bacon Twist. The bacon is candied in the oven with maple syrup and the bacon then twisted into puff pastry before baking.

This past week, you would have found those twists in the shop, along with blueberry and marionberry muffins; a pastry filled with goat cheese and tomato; another filled with herbed cream cheese, roasted red pepper and spinach; brownies; cookies for many moods, including a chocolate crinkle with a hint of coffee, a gluten-free peanut butter or a chai-and-chocolate favorite; and many, many other breads, sweets and savory treats.

Morning Birds added a lunch menu just a few weeks ago: Sandwiches can be pressed and heated or served cold. The Morning Bird Classic has proved the most popular so far: turkey, provolone, spinach, onion, bell peppers and a shallot mayonnaise on sourdough ($7.95), but there are egg salad, ham, roast beef, pastrami, vegan and vegetarian sandwiches and salads too. If you order hummus with crackers, the crackers are made in-house.

Also new: A holidays menu that includes a cranberry tart, cakes, boxes of cookies, pies, pastries, rolls and breads. Check it out (and order in advance) at the bakery’s website at www.morningbirdsbakery.com.