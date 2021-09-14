Miss Gigi's Sweets knows your name

When the weather cools, Allen will offer up chili served with an unfrosted cinnamon roll. Of her culinary creations, "I get hungry for this or that. The lunch special is what I want to eat.”

Allen wanted Miss Gigi’s Sweets to be, “a place that everyone knows your name.” With her mother at the front counter, “Once mom knows your name, she greets you by name.”

On this rainy day, after returning home and digging into my flaky pasty filled with chunks of meat and potatoes, I was comforted by my breaks at Miss Gigi’s Sweets where they knew me by name.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

