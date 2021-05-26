Meal Bowls are new culinary trend

Enjoying a “bowl meal” is one of the more recent culinary trends and the bowls can be created in a variety of ways. They are the perfect way to transform heart-healthy grains, beans, lean meats, greens and vegetables into an easy-to-make meal. You can also make a smoothie bowl using frozen fruit, yogurt, milk, nut butters, etc. to make the thick smoothie, and then adding fresh fruit and granola to the bowl. To enjoy this trend, use one of the following recipes or customize your bowl by choosing one item from each of the following categories:
- Grains – brown rice, farro, couscous, wheat berries, barley, a mixture of any of them, or granola with a smoothie
- Veggies – raw veggies and/or cooked veggies like lettuce, kale, tomatoes, spinach, zucchini and other summer squash.
- Beans or legumes – black beans, kidney beans, lentils, cannellini beans.
- Sauces or dressings – sriracha, honey mustard, lemon vinaigrette, pesto, harissa, salsa.
- Crunchy toppings – crushed nuts, seeds, fried shallots.
- Garnishes – sliced avocados, herbs, sprouts, hard boiled eggs.
If you like grain bowls, remember there are many nutritious grains that are out there, so try experimenting and don’t just stick to brown rice. Farro is the foundation of this tasty plant-centric bowl which is piled high with herb-roasted veggies and chickpeas. Farro is one of the oldest grains cultivated by man and is high in protein and fiber. It is also very versatile with many uses. The tahini sauce which tops it can be used for other meals, so you may want to make a double batch.
Tahini Grain & Veggie Bowl
(Servings: 5)
Ingredients:
1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch pieces (3 1/2 cups)
1 large zucchini or 2 smaller, cut into 1-inch half-moons (3 cups)
1 large summer squash, sliced and quartered
1 large red bell pepper, chopped
1 large red onion, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 cup tahini
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint
1 lemon, juiced
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
2 teaspoons ground cumin
3 cups cooked farro or other grain
1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl toss eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, and onion with 2 tablespoons olive oil, the oregano, 1 teaspoon ground cumin and a pinch sea salt and black pepper. Spread in a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast 20 to 30 minutes or until veggies are crisp-tender. Let cool. For tahini sauce: Mix tahini, mint, lemon juice, garlic, cumin and 1/2 cup water. (If you want it to be thinner, add an additional tablespoon of water.) Season to taste with salt and pepper. In a large bowl mix roasted veggies with farro and chickpeas. Drizzle each serving with tahini sauce, garnish with parsley or mint and serve with lemon wedges. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Magazine,” February 2021.
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
(Servings: 4)
Eating less meat doesn’t mean you have to eat less protein or enjoy less flavor in your food. Try this nutritious and healthy bowl that switches out meat for the plant-based falafel balls which are made from chickpeas. It also includes couscous which looks like a grain but is actually made like pasta: created from semolina flour and then toasted. Look for the Falafel Bites in the refrigerated section of your grocery store where you find tofu.
Ingredients:
1 package (10 oz.) Falafel Bites
1/2 cup hummus
1/2 cup Kraft Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing
2 cups cooked Israeli couscous
1 cup coarsely chopped cherry tomatoes
1 cup coarsely chopped cucumbers
1/4 cup slivered red onions
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Bake Falafel Bites as directed on package. Mix hummus and dressing in a medium bowl until blended. Reserve 1/4 cup hummus mixture for later use. Add couscous to remaining hummus mixture; mix well. Spoon into 4 serving bowls. Top with Falafel Bites, vegetables and reserved hummus mixture. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving. Source: “Kraft My Food and Family,” Spring 2020.
Asian-Influenced Heavenly Grain Bowl
(Servings: 4)
For an Asian flavored grain bowl, the combination of peanut butter, soy sauce and rice vinegar pair well with quinoa, spinach and beans that make up this healthy grain bowl. Remember you can always switch up any of the grains, protein source and veggies of the bowls according to your taste.
Ingredients:
Dressing: 1/4 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/4 cup rice vinegar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 cup water
The Bowl:
3 cups cooked quinoa or brown rice or a combination of both
1 avocado, peeled and chopped
1 Roma tomato, chopped
1 cup shredded lettuce or chopped spinach
1/2 cup cooked black beans or chickpeas
Directions:
In a bowl, whisk dressing ingredients together. Portion out grains into the bowls, then top each bowl with avocado, tomato, greens and beans. Drizzle each with dressing. Source: “The Blue Zone Kitchen, 100 Recipes to Live to Be 100”, Dan Buettner.
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Bowl
(Servings: 2–3)
For a smoothie bowl you can be as creative as you wish. You just need to remember to make it thicker since you will be eating it with a spoon rather than drinking it. This high protein recipe gives you some basics to go with and you can vary it as you like. Chia seeds help thicken the smoothie. The recipe comes from Liz’s Healthy Table and she has a variety of smoothie bowls on her podcast.
Ingredients:
1 cup plain or vanilla soy milk, almond milk, or regular milk
2 frozen bananas
3 tablespoons peanut butter or other nut butter
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Optional toppers: O-shaped whole grain cereal, chopped peanuts, coconut chips, sliced banana, crushed graham crackers, chia seeds
Directions:
Place the milk, bananas, peanut butter, cocoa, chia seeds and vanilla in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into individual bowls and garnish with your choice of toppings. Source: lizshealthytable.com.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.