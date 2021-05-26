Meal Bowls are new culinary trend

Enjoying a “bowl meal” is one of the more recent culinary trends and the bowls can be created in a variety of ways. They are the perfect way to transform heart-healthy grains, beans, lean meats, greens and vegetables into an easy-to-make meal. You can also make a smoothie bowl using frozen fruit, yogurt, milk, nut butters, etc. to make the thick smoothie, and then adding fresh fruit and granola to the bowl. To enjoy this trend, use one of the following recipes or customize your bowl by choosing one item from each of the following categories:

If you like grain bowls, remember there are many nutritious grains that are out there, so try experimenting and don’t just stick to brown rice. Farro is the foundation of this tasty plant-centric bowl which is piled high with herb-roasted veggies and chickpeas. Farro is one of the oldest grains cultivated by man and is high in protein and fiber. It is also very versatile with many uses. The tahini sauce which tops it can be used for other meals, so you may want to make a double batch.