Market built with faith and hard work

In 2008, Vannette and her husband Bruce started selling Asian products out of a 20-foot trailer. The business is named Isabela Pinay Asian Food, with pinay relating to the female inhabitants of the Philippines. The trailer traveled from Billings to North Dakota, through Williston, Dickinson, and Minot.

She had always dreamed of having a storefront. When the Sears store in Billings closed, “I bought the shelving and stored it in my backyard,” not knowing when they would find a physical space.

Isabela Asian Market began with a Filipino product focus, and has expanded to other Asian foods. Vannette said of the products she brings in, “It is all about what people need. I have to provide what people want. I order special items because I love my customers.”

“I have had requests for lotus leaves and betel nuts,” she shared of more unusual items. “My most popular items are soy sauce, sweet chili sauce for egg rolls, and fish sauce.”

With faith and hard work, Vannette is bringing Asian flavors to Big Sky country.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0