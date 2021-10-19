Lucca’s: Succulent Italian fare on Helena’s Last Chance Gulch

My go-to entree at Lucca’s, located on Helena’s downtown walking mall, is always the veal scallopini. I intend to try other dishes, but I always fall back on the veal when push comes to shove. It’s scrumptious and more than filling! When you have the same executive chef at Lucca’s for 14 years, that being Mike Hyyppa, you can expect consistency in the quality and taste of an entree you’ve come to love.
Mike is part of a long-standing trio responsible for making Lucca’s one of Helena’s premier fine-dining establishments. Fred Stout, a retired captain with the Helena Fire Department, founded the restaurant 15 years ago. Rounding out the team is Ray Spooner, maître d', who not only greets and seats patrons but starts the evening off by eloquently describing the featured wines.
Fred grew up in the remote Alaska community of Dillingham. He developed a knack for cooking to help out his mom, whose job as a social worker made for an erratic schedule. He migrated to Helena, where he spent 20 years with the fire department before retiring in 2017. Back in the day, Fred and his wife Kim often dined at The Bistro House Carriage, a tiny restaurant adjacent to Helena’s Kindrick Legion Field. When the owner informed them he was shutting down, the wheels started rolling. Fred bought the equipment, leased the space, and opened Lucca’s at the Carriage House in 2006.
It became evident that to flourish in the restaurant business, Fred needed a bigger and better location. He leased a building on the downtown walking mall in 2009, which had been home to Eaton Turner Jewelry, a barbershop, and the Rialto Bar. With extensive remodeling, the space was transformed into an elegant but not pretentious restaurant. The vibe is European, with rich Tuscan-like colors and muted lighting. A handful of photos adorn the walls.
Being successful in the restaurant business is not an easy endeavor. Fred’s brother offered some advice by saying you don’t need to know everything about your business. Instead, surround yourself with people that do. Fred followed those words of wisdom when he brought on Ray Spooner in 2007.
Ray had an extensive history with the food industry in Billings. He had been with the Petroleum Club, worked in a wine shop, and spent 10 years with the award-winning restaurant Juliano’s. He moved to Helena in 2006, ran into Fred, and indicated he wanted to work for him. The rest is history. Anything and everything you want to know about wine — ask Ray.
Mike Hyyppa completes the three-person executive team at Lucca’s. When asked about his formal training, he tells me it comes from the school of hard knocks. He learned the trade from a few notable chefs in Montana, but he has that innate ability to craft succulent dishes. Mike initially started as a sous chef. Fred gave him the opportunity to become executive chef, to which Mike responded, “Give me a shot. I’ll never let you down.” After 14 years with Lucca’s, it’s clear Mike was true to his word. He draws on the Food Network and foodie magazines for inspiration in the kitchen.
The dining experience at Lucca’s is unique. The intent is to have guests relax and linger with family and friends, so the timing of the meal is critical. Once welcomed and seated by Ray, you can expect to hear about the wine specials for the evening. Menus for both food and drink are at the table. The servers, always dressed in black shirts and pants, check in with drink orders. While pondering what to order, your server brings out a small plate of complimentary amuse-bouche (small bites). Then a small cutting board is presented, with a loaf of Ciabatta from Helena’s Park Avenue Bakery along with a flavored butter spread and a dipping sauce of balsamic vinegar, olive oil and Romano cheese.
A salad of fresh greens in a chilled bowl, along with a chilled fork and salad plate, comes with the entrees. Guests serve themselves with this course. Dressings vary, so do the toppings, but it’s common to find pecans, grated cheese and dried cranberries in the mix. The servers are aware, unobtrusively, of when a guest has finished the salad course and is ready for the main entree, assuring the food comes from the kitchen piping hot.
While dining on my veal, my husband Ed was busy with his seared scallops and white shrimp dish, made with pan-seared sea scallops, shrimp, cremini mushrooms, and zucchini blended with a light citrus cream sauce, then spooned over angel hair pasta. We traded bites, and I have to say the cream sauce was mouthwatering. We toasted the evening with the featured wine, a Ste Chappelle Chateau Series Soft White from the Snake River Valley in Idaho.
At a nearby table, my lifelong friend Kay Ellerhoff ordered crab cavatelli, a mix of red Chilean crab, prosciutto and fresh basil tossed in vodka sauce, then served over rolled pasta medallions. She called the next day to report on how delectable her meal had been. Chef Mike shares that Joe, a new hire at Lucca’s, inspired this recipe. Joe hails from Long Island, where his Italian grandfather made this dish.
Other tempting Italian dishes include cioppino, crafted with clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari, simmered in a lightly spiced tomato seafood broth with orzo, and the wild mushroom pappardelle. This dish is a blend of forest mushrooms sauteed with garlic, shallots and dry Marsala served over custom-made pappardelle pasta.
In addition to wine and beer, all varieties of liquor are available, thanks to an agreement with the Rialto Bar next door. I’m rather fond of Lucca’s Fizz cocktail, a combination of elderberry bush flavors, vodka and lime juice. Of particular note — Wednesday is a great night to dine at Lucca’s when the bottles on the regular wine list are half-price.
The menu is seasonal, with Mike, Ray and Fred making changes two to three times per year. There is always a steak, chicken and fish entrée. Calamari fritti, steamed pesto mussels, Lucca’s cheese and sausage dip, and deviled crab stuffed cherry peppers are current appetizers.
Lucca’s 54-seat capacity fills up quickly, so reservations are recommended. From my experience, I would call a week in advance. Lucca’s can adjust their dishes to meet most dietary concerns (gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, etc.)
If you’re in the mood for slow dining in a comfortably elegant setting, with great tablemates, I highly recommend Lucca’s. You’ll find food prepared and served with great care. Fred has set the tone for his restaurant’s mode of operating. “When I go out to eat, I don’t care what it costs. But when I leave, I want to feel like it was worth the price I paid.” I wholeheartedly agree that when we leave Lucca’s, the experience is consistently worth every penny we spend.
Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.
