Lucca’s: Succulent Italian fare on Helena’s Last Chance Gulch

Being successful in the restaurant business is not an easy endeavor. Fred’s brother offered some advice by saying you don’t need to know everything about your business. Instead, surround yourself with people that do. Fred followed those words of wisdom when he brought on Ray Spooner in 2007.

Ray had an extensive history with the food industry in Billings. He had been with the Petroleum Club, worked in a wine shop, and spent 10 years with the award-winning restaurant Juliano’s. He moved to Helena in 2006, ran into Fred, and indicated he wanted to work for him. The rest is history. Anything and everything you want to know about wine — ask Ray.

Mike Hyyppa completes the three-person executive team at Lucca’s. When asked about his formal training, he tells me it comes from the school of hard knocks. He learned the trade from a few notable chefs in Montana, but he has that innate ability to craft succulent dishes. Mike initially started as a sous chef. Fred gave him the opportunity to become executive chef, to which Mike responded, “Give me a shot. I’ll never let you down.” After 14 years with Lucca’s, it’s clear Mike was true to his word. He draws on the Food Network and foodie magazines for inspiration in the kitchen.