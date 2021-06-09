Local and luxurious products at The Grill at Sage Lodge

My husband ordered the “Certified Prime Angus Beef Filet Mignon” while I opted for the “Western Montana Wagyu Chuck Eye.” To accompany our steaks, we chose the “Wild Morel Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Sweet Potatoes.” To start, we went with the “Trout Pastrami Terrine” and “The Grill Salad.”

The showstopper came right after our drinks arrived at the table. On a wood board, a mortar and pestle with a pair of tweezers sat amongst sprinklings of herbs and dried peppers alongside two small bowls of roasted garlic and salt, and bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Right in front of us, we found our inner “mad scientist,” concocting our own dipping sauce drizzled on a generous square of focaccia baked by On the Rise in Bozeman.

Unique touches include a “Flavored and Infused Butter” menu, served with the steak, and a small hand-lettered placard labeling the cut on the plate.

Cox wants to showcase local producers and growers. He shared, “I am trying to support any small producer, to give them a platform as large as the Sage Lodge.”

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

