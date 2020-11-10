Lifting spirits at Elevation 3330 Public House

I’m trying not to stare, but lanky Joe Anderegg is missing his front tooth. Joe, along with his business partners Brandon Cartwright and Trever Ziegler, are the owners of Elevation 3330 Public House on Central Avenue in Great Falls. I finally have to ask if he plays hockey. He throws his head back with a laugh and tells me, “I had a run-in with a branch when I was out hiking.” Now that the gap in Joe’s smile has been addressed, I can get down to the serious business of chatting about Elevation 3330, which opened its doors in April 2019.

This impressive establishment, located on the second floor of the Strain Building on Central Avenue, calls attention to itself with a second-floor balcony strung with lights where patrons can enjoy outdoor seating in the warm season. The name comes from Great Falls’ elevation of 3330 feet above sea level. Public House (also known as a tavern, inn or alehouse) was used in Britain back in the late 17th century, defining a place open to the public where folks could imbibe both in ale and various spirits. Fittingly named, Elevation 3330 Public House provides a welcoming space for the public to gather in the company of family and friends while being treated to exceptional food, unique cocktails, and a great selection of brews and wine.