Lifting spirits at Elevation 3330 Public House

I’m trying not to stare, but lanky Joe Anderegg is missing his front tooth. Joe, along with his business partners Brandon Cartwright and Trever Ziegler, are the owners of Elevation 3330 Public House on Central Avenue in Great Falls. I finally have to ask if he plays hockey. He throws his head back with a laugh and tells me, “I had a run-in with a branch when I was out hiking.” Now that the gap in Joe’s smile has been addressed, I can get down to the serious business of chatting about Elevation 3330, which opened its doors in April 2019.
This impressive establishment, located on the second floor of the Strain Building on Central Avenue, calls attention to itself with a second-floor balcony strung with lights where patrons can enjoy outdoor seating in the warm season. The name comes from Great Falls’ elevation of 3330 feet above sea level. Public House (also known as a tavern, inn or alehouse) was used in Britain back in the late 17th century, defining a place open to the public where folks could imbibe both in ale and various spirits. Fittingly named, Elevation 3330 Public House provides a welcoming space for the public to gather in the company of family and friends while being treated to exceptional food, unique cocktails, and a great selection of brews and wine.
Joe, Brandon, and Trever have been friends for more than 20 years, working together in the past, both in sales and construction. Joe says about their friendship, “we are like gum stuck on the bottom of your shoe that is hard to get rid of.” They had always kicked around the idea of owning a bar, and Elevation 3330 was born out of that desire. The trio did a significant remodel of their newly acquired space, drawing on their carpentry experience to create a contemporary space that is light and airy. Three large garage doors open onto the balcony. There is ample space for live music venues, a key ingredient to keeping an upbeat atmosphere at the Public House. What patrons won’t find are gaming machines. As Brandon describes the essence of their business, “We want people to always feel at home and comfortable at Elevation 3330. While we could have gaming machines or a casino, we chose not to.”
Between Joe, Brandon, Trever, and their staff, creativity with their crafted cocktails has resulted in some colorful conversation starters. Their French press cocktails, which come in four varieties, are meant to be shared. I was intrigued, so I opted for the tequila, hibiscus, and grapefruit version. Tres Generaciones® Tequila, hibiscus flowers, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, Dashfire Grapefruit and Hibiscus Bitters, a touch of sweet vermouth, and a splash of tonic are mixed in a French press. Then dry ice is added, chilling and muddling the drink, making for a smoky, almost mysterious concoction. I wholeheartedly recommend this drink for both the taste and experience of watching it swirl to life!
The other options for French press cocktails include bourbon mixed with ginger, orange juice with a touch of cherry juice, gin with rosemary and cucumber, and rum with lime and mint. For beer lovers, there is a substantial array of Montana brews on tap, as well as a selection of wines that pair well with any entrée.
For eats, there is an assortment of meat and cheese boards. Sandwich offerings include the hot ham and brie, French dip, brisket sandwich, or the build-your-own option. Featured as appetizers are artichoke pesto quesadillas, the deviled egg trio, elevated nachos, and jalapeno poppers, and soft pretzels. Taco Tuesdays are inventive, with a recent variety containing house-brined whole chickens, shredded and slow-roasted in house-made yellow curry, topped with sweet house-made pico, and served with sticky yellow rice and chickpeas.
It was the roasted marrow bones that caught my attention. Elevation 3330 uses locally sourced beef marrow bones, first roasted, then topped with an herb salad, and served with toasted sourdough rounds from the local Blue Truck Bread. This appetizer comes with three bones, enough for a handful of friends to sample. I found a few small bites was enough to satisfy my curiosity. The marrow has a pudding-like consistency with a rich meaty flavor.
During off-hours at Public House, space is used in creative ways while following all the safety protocols necessary during the pandemic. Salsa lessons are on tap for November 15 and 22. Come December, wreath-making classes set the tone for the holidays. Follow their Facebook page to stay current on specials and events. It’s never a dull moment at the Public House.
Elevation 3330’s latest creation is a takeaway 16 oz. drinkable jar pre-packed with the ingredients for either the gin rosemary cocktail or the hibiscus grapefruit cocktail. Customers can elevate a crafted cocktail at home by adding either gin or tequila.
When the shutdown of Montana food and beverage businesses hit in March, Elevation 3330 came up with a creative way to generate some positive energy through their social media channels. They started a video series featuring themselves and their staff, peppered with their brand of humor, called Crafted Elevated Cocktails. They demonstrate how to make cocktails at home, and share food ideas, music, etc. The videos have hopefully done a small part in elevating spirits during these difficult times.
Between Joe, Brandon, Trever, and their crew, you have a resourceful team focused on elevating the food and drink with new creations, along with keeping the vibe upbeat between the music and off-beat activities they offer. Elevation 3330 is to be commended for their fund-raising efforts on behalf of nonprofits, including Eagle Mount and Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Montana spirit is alive and well at this Public House.
Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.
