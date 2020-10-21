Jambalaya, a hearty one-dish meal of meats, rice, and vegetables, originated in Louisiana in the 1800s. Rice grows in Louisiana, and rice-based dishes are common to many cuisines. Cooks from France, Spain and West Africa, who settled in New Orleans, are probably the originators of the many styles of jambalaya that exist there today.
Hank Williams immortalized the dish and other Louisiana specialties in his classic 1952 song “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).” In fact, I couldn’t help singing the catchy tune as I prepped and cooked.
In researching jambalaya recipes, I learned that Cajun versions don’t include tomato but Creole recipes do. The recipe here has tomato added in two ways: sauce and diced. The tomato adds a nice hit of acid and color and works well with the sweetness of chicken.
I like the combination of chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and tasso in jambalaya. Andouille sausage is made from pork, and tasso is cured hog shoulder that’s smoked and spiced and mighty tasty. Many jambalaya cooks chop the tasso into smallish uneven pieces, but I like it diced into cube-like bits for the texture.
You should be able to find andouille sausage quite easily. Tasso is not readily available. What to do? I ordered mine online from D’Artagnan Gourmet Foods, and it is excellent. However, if you want to make this jambalaya for dinner tonight, sub in smoked ham for the tasso. D’Artagnan also makes a dandy andouille sausage.
Make sure you’ve got a nice big Dutch oven for jambalaya, and bring it to the table to dish out the servings. Me oh my oh, you’ll have big fun! And you won’t even be on the bayou.
Jambalaya with Tasso, Andouille Sausage, and Chicken
Makes 6 generous servings
This meat-packed jambalaya is mildly spicy and packed with veggies and rice. I’ve based it on a recipe by Paul Prudhomme. After you’ve prepped the ingredients, the stove-top cooking takes only a few minutes, then a one-hour stint in the oven does the rest. If you can’t get tasso, substitute smoked ham.
The Spices
2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning OR the following four spices:
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
Additional Spices
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Remaining Ingredients for the Jambalaya
4 large boneless and skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 pound tasso, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
3/4 to 1 pound andouille sausage, sliced 1/4-inch-thick
1 1/2 cups diced yellow or white onion
1 1/2 cups diced celery
2 cups diced bell peppers, a combo of green, red, and orange or yellow
2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
2 1/2 cups chicken stock
1 1/2 cups raw long-grain rice, rinsed well and drained
For Cooking
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
1. For the spices. If using Cajun Seasoning, combine it with Italian seasoning and smoked paprika. If not using Cajun Seasoning, combine the cayenne, white and black peppers, sage, Italian seasoning and smoked paprika in a small bowl.
2. Prep the tasso, sausage, and chicken and keep them separate. Prep the onion, peppers, and celery. Combine them and divide the combo in half to add to the recipe at different cooking stages. Have all other ingredients ready to add during the cooking.
3. To cook, adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven (5 1/2 to 7 quarts) over medium heat. When hot, add the chicken, sprinkle with a teaspoon of salt, and stir and cook 3 minutes until chicken is lightly browned. Add the tasso and andouille sausage and stir and cook 2 to 3 minutes more.
4. Add the seasonings and one half of the onions, celery, and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
5. Add the garlic and cook and stir 2 more minutes. Add the remaining onions, celery, and peppers and the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes. Taste carefully and season with salt and pepper.
6. Stir in the chicken stock and rice and bring the jambalaya to the boil. Transfer to the oven and bake, uncovered, for 1 hour. And that’s all there is to it! No stirring or paying attention to the jambalaya as it bakes.
7. Dish out in heated serving bowls and serve hot.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
