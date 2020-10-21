Jambalaya for dinner!

Jambalaya, a hearty one-dish meal of meats, rice, and vegetables, originated in Louisiana in the 1800s. Rice grows in Louisiana, and rice-based dishes are common to many cuisines. Cooks from France, Spain and West Africa, who settled in New Orleans, are probably the originators of the many styles of jambalaya that exist there today.

Hank Williams immortalized the dish and other Louisiana specialties in his classic 1952 song “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).” In fact, I couldn’t help singing the catchy tune as I prepped and cooked.

In researching jambalaya recipes, I learned that Cajun versions don’t include tomato but Creole recipes do. The recipe here has tomato added in two ways: sauce and diced. The tomato adds a nice hit of acid and color and works well with the sweetness of chicken.

I like the combination of chicken thighs, andouille sausage, and tasso in jambalaya. Andouille sausage is made from pork, and tasso is cured hog shoulder that’s smoked and spiced and mighty tasty. Many jambalaya cooks chop the tasso into smallish uneven pieces, but I like it diced into cube-like bits for the texture.