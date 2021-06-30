It’s pesto time!

Bunches and bunches of fresh basil at the farmers’ market lured me with their irresistible aroma. I can make fresh pesto again! And a good thing, too, because my son and his family were arriving that very day, and pasta with pesto is what I’d make for dinner.
I’m very much a traditionalist when it comes to pesto. I always make it with Italian basil and Italian extra-virgin olive oil. And I follow Marcella Hazan’s example of adding a little butter at the end for that extra bit of flavor and creaminess.
Tradition also dictates that pesto — which means pounded — should be made with a mortar and pestle. Pound, pound, pound until you achieve the proper texture. But you do not have to do that because the food processor is excellent for pesto, and that’s how I make it most of the time. I don’t favor a blender for this job because the pesto is often too smooth.
Pasta with pesto is terrific, but I’ve also found pesto’s great with twice-baked potatoes. For the potatoes, the only kind to use are large russets. They bake up in about an hour and after scooping out their tender warm innards and either mashing it or passing it through a ricer, they welcome pesto with great enthusiasm.
I treat the potato as if it were pasta, so I mix in most of a batch of pesto. For creaminess and a flavor boost, I stir in some sour cream, heavy cream and some freshly grated Parmesan. Pile the filling into the potato skins, drizzle the tops with more pesto and sprinkle a bit more cheese on top.
When ready to serve, bake about 15 minutes in a hot oven and present your creation to eager diners along with a tossed salad. Happy cooking!
Twice-Baked Potatoes with Basil Pesto
Makes 8 large portions
Pesto
Weigh the basil for best results. If you must, measure 2 cups tightly packed leaves.
2 ounces fresh basil leaves (about 1 bunch basil)
2 peeled garlic cloves
3 tablespoons pine nuts
1/2 teaspoon table salt (plus more if needed)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 ounces freshly grated Parmesan (1/2 cup, lightly packed)
1 ounce freshly grated Pecorino Romano (1/4 cup lightly packed)
3 tablespoons softened butter, unsalted or salted
1. Start the food processor motor with the metal blade in place and drop in the garlic cloves through the feed tube. Process about 20 seconds until the garlic is finely chopped and there are no more chopping sounds. Scrape the work bowl and add the basil leaves and pine nuts. Process 10 seconds. Add the salt and olive oil and process about 15 seconds more. Basil should be chopped medium-fine. Add both cheeses and the butter and pulse a few times until incorporated. Taste carefully and add a bit more salt if you feel the pesto needs it. Set pesto aside.
The Potatoes and Filling
6 large russet potatoes, 12–16 ounces each
4 tablespoons butter, softened
1 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup pesto
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup heavy cream
3 ounces shredded Parmesan (3/4 cup lightly packed)
2. Scrub the potatoes well under running tap water and pat them dry.
Adjust an oven rack to the center position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet (18- x 12-inches) with foil and set the scrubbed and dried potatoes a few inches apart on the foil. Spritz potatoes lightly with cooking spray (or rub with a little olive oil) and place the pan in the oven. Bake until the skins are crisp and a skewer easily pierces the flesh, about 60 to 70 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave the potatoes on the pan for about 15 minutes, until cool enough to handle.
3. To split the potatoes in half, notice that the potatoes have two profiles, a thick one and a thin one. You’ll want to have the thin profile facing you. Hold a potato on your cutting surface with a towel or potholder and cut it in half going almost all the way through. Turn the potato so that its uncut side is facing you and cut to separate the halves.
4. Use a spoon to scoop out the insides and place into a large bowl. Potato shells should be about 1/4-inch thick. Set them back on the baking sheet and return to the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until crisp. Set aside to cool but leave the oven on. (See NOTE if you want to delay the final baking of the potatoes).
5. While the skins are crisping, mash the potato flesh and butter until smooth. Stir in the salt, pepper, pesto, sour cream, heavy cream and Parmesan. Taste carefully and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
6. Pile the filling into the potato shells, mounding it in the center.
The Topping
Pesto (about 1/3 cup — the rest of the batch)
1/4 cup shredded Pecorino Romano
7. Drizzle the pesto in a line over the filling and sprinkle with the Romano. Place the pan into the hot oven and bake 15 minutes until the filling is heated through. Serve potatoes with a tossed salad.
NOTE: You can assemble the potato shells ahead of time and refrigerate for a few hours before baking.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.