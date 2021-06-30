It’s pesto time!

Bunches and bunches of fresh basil at the farmers’ market lured me with their irresistible aroma. I can make fresh pesto again! And a good thing, too, because my son and his family were arriving that very day, and pasta with pesto is what I’d make for dinner.

I’m very much a traditionalist when it comes to pesto. I always make it with Italian basil and Italian extra-virgin olive oil. And I follow Marcella Hazan’s example of adding a little butter at the end for that extra bit of flavor and creaminess.

Tradition also dictates that pesto — which means pounded — should be made with a mortar and pestle. Pound, pound, pound until you achieve the proper texture. But you do not have to do that because the food processor is excellent for pesto, and that’s how I make it most of the time. I don’t favor a blender for this job because the pesto is often too smooth.

Pasta with pesto is terrific, but I’ve also found pesto’s great with twice-baked potatoes. For the potatoes, the only kind to use are large russets. They bake up in about an hour and after scooping out their tender warm innards and either mashing it or passing it through a ricer, they welcome pesto with great enthusiasm.