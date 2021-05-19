Homestyle cooking served with a side of small town hospitality

Diners are a respected icon of American culture. In Montana, almost every small town across the state lays claim to having one. Typically, you can count on delicious food with no mystery ingredients, served straight up without some fancy plating. When you’re seated at a diner, the likelihood of rubbing elbows with the locals is high. If you find yourself passing through the town of Harrison (population 103), you can’t miss the Town Haul Diner, with its bright yellow front and the word “Diner” spelled out in red.
A wave of nostalgia swept over me as I step inside the Town Haul Diner on my trip to Harrison. It was a combination of a lunch counter with five swivel stools and the colorful Formica tables, reminding me of my grandfather’s truck stop diner outside of Big Timber. In the small kitchen, owner Lori Edmundson is putting the final touches on a breakfast plate of ham and sunny side up eggs. She moves with ease and efficiency around her tiny kitchen while preparing the basics with a good amount of flavor. I’m talking cheeseburgers and fries, patty melts, homemade soups, and pies with crusts made from lard. She made time to sit and chat with me, and I took an instant liking to her.
Originally from Minnesota, Lori and her husband Rick moved to Montana in 1984 with his hopes of being a cowboy/rancher. They settled in Harrison in 1994. While raising four kids, Lori worked as the lunch lady and school bus driver for Harrison High School from 1995-2010. After her kids were out of school and moving on with their lives, she found herself at loose ends and looking for something to fill her days. She ended up buying Café 287, changed the name to Town Haul Diner, and opened June 1, 2010. Her first day in business was nerve-racking. “After a hectic day, I went home and woke up the next day with the realization I had to do it all over again,” she says with a laugh.
The name Town Haul Diner was meant to acknowledge the truckers that pass through. But the café doubles as a town hall, where community meetings are held. With a scanner on site, Lori keeps abreast of any situations that could affect the community, such as a fire or accident. Harrison is one of those towns where you don’t need a newspaper to catch up on the news — it’s readily shared between the locals over a cup of coffee. I’m thinking town gossip comes into play, but Lori says, “I prefer to call it concerns.”
Lori gives me the scoop on her regulars. Her café is the community gathering spot. The farmers and ranchers show up early for coffee, chitchatting about cattle prices, irrigating, truck woes, and weather. Then around 10–10:30 a.m., the old-timers show up for coffee, always sitting at the same spot at the counter. Lori says with a smile, “If by chance someone else has taken their seat, they get all flustered thinking they might have to sit at a table. We make sure they have a little treat with their coffee, like cookies or a cinnamon roll.” The only day they aren’t at the counter is Wednesdays, when they head to the senior citizen center in Pony for a free meal.
Like clockwork, three old-timers arrive at half-past 10 and take their seats at the counter. It doesn’t take much prodding from me to get them talking about the good ol’ days. Elmer Visser speaks up. “There was a time when we had three bars in town, but they all burned up in a fire. One time some men were sitting in one of the bars playing cards late into the evening. The bartender said I’m going home and left them sitting there. In the morning when he returned, they were still there playing cards.” Then Louis Maack speaks. “I’m the oldest character in town. I’m 95. Lori keeps track of us. We’re country hicks,” he says with a grin. It’s a sure bet if one of them doesn’t show up, Lori will quickly figure out what’s going on.
Lori’s beef comes from a local producer, Madrid Cattle Company. Lori purchases the cattle, which are processed at Ranchland Packing in Butte. With the meat being state inspected, she can resell the products at the Diner. Lori is keen on using local suppliers when possible. The eggs come from Cardwell and the bread and buns from Wheat Montana.
The options at Town Haul Diner are relatively standard for a small town café. For breakfast, served daily until 11 a.m., customers can order eggs, sausage, ham, sirloin steak, hash browns, toast, pancakes, and French toast, in any combo they like. Homemade cinnamon rolls sell quickly. Biscuits and gravy are served all day. With lunch, the biggest seller is the burgers, featuring 100% natural, hand-pattied Angus beef. I’m liking the sounds of the In & Out Burger, smothered in grilled onions, with 1000 Island dressing, mustard and cheese. Beyond burgers, options include grilled ham and cheese, a classic BLT, homemade soup and salad, and a sirloin steak sandwich. Homemade pie, milkshakes, malts and sundaes are available for those with a sweet tooth.
Lori is quick to credit Kara Bacon, her number one server, for the diner’s success. “The locals stop in to see what kind of joshing she may have for them on any given day. With new customers, by the time they leave, she's found out where they’re from and where they're going. She can help them find a camping spot or a local point of interest in the area.”
As if her plate wasn’t full enough, Lori purchased the Willow Creek Café in 2018 at the urging of locals who didn’t want to see the menu change. Lori was the sure bet to guarantee that the quality of food would continue, especially the ribs. It’s a lot of work for one person to own two restaurants in different communities, but Lori takes it all in stride. “I get up with the chickens,” she says. Asked about her future, she makes me smile when she replies, “I’ll probably poke along at this forever.”
For now, the diner is open for breakfast and lunch, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before COVID, the Town Haul served dinner until 8 p.m. But with a shortage of help, Lori had to cut back on hours of service. I’m not surprised to hear that last year, when COVID shut down restaurants, Lori, with help from a community member, set about preparing meals to take to senior shut-ins. Twice a week they were delivering around 35 meals. That’s how Montana’s spirit rolls.
Make a stop at the Town Haul Diner, and you’ll not only get a fulfilling meal at a reasonable price, but you’ll also get a generous side of small town hospitality.
Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.
