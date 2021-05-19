Homestyle cooking served with a side of small town hospitality

The name Town Haul Diner was meant to acknowledge the truckers that pass through. But the café doubles as a town hall, where community meetings are held. With a scanner on site, Lori keeps abreast of any situations that could affect the community, such as a fire or accident. Harrison is one of those towns where you don’t need a newspaper to catch up on the news — it’s readily shared between the locals over a cup of coffee. I’m thinking town gossip comes into play, but Lori says, “I prefer to call it concerns.”

Lori gives me the scoop on her regulars. Her café is the community gathering spot. The farmers and ranchers show up early for coffee, chitchatting about cattle prices, irrigating, truck woes, and weather. Then around 10–10:30 a.m., the old-timers show up for coffee, always sitting at the same spot at the counter. Lori says with a smile, “If by chance someone else has taken their seat, they get all flustered thinking they might have to sit at a table. We make sure they have a little treat with their coffee, like cookies or a cinnamon roll.” The only day they aren’t at the counter is Wednesdays, when they head to the senior citizen center in Pony for a free meal.