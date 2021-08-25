Hearty sandwich loaves for fall

If you want terrific light-textured bread for sandwiches or toasting, look no further. My wife, Dorothy, and I have been making this recipe for decades, starting when our two sons were mere lads. She figured out the basic formula and I tinkered with it.
The secret ingredient, if you can call it that, is carrot juice. When Dorothy first made the bread she bought canned juice. Today we make our own fresh juice in a blender. If you have one of those super-powerful machines, use carrot chunks. If not, shred the carrot.
I use instant yeast (SAF brand) exclusively and I buy it by the pound and store it in the freezer. I measure or weigh what I need. Any instant yeast is excellent. But do not use rapid rise yeast because it’s only good for one rise and in this recipe the dough rises three times.
If you’re a fan of active dry yeast, just dissolve it with a pinch of sugar in some of the water you use to puree the carrot. Details are in the recipe.
The flour is two-thirds whole wheat and one-third bread flour. The bread flour’s gluten gets activated quickly because there’s no bran to get in the way. Vigorous kneading with a heavy-duty mixer softens the bran in whole wheat flour so that its gluten also readily develops elasticity.
If you lack a heavy-duty stand mixer you can make this bread by hand. Just mix all the ingredients together thoroughly in a large bowl with a sturdy wooden spoon. Cover, and leave the dough alone for 15 minutes. Then knead it vigorously on a smooth surface — granite, marble, or linoleum is best — until completely smooth, elastic and tacky. Continue on from there in the recipe. Happy Baking!
Whole Wheat Carrot Sandwich Loaves
Makes 2 large loaves, about 1 3/4 pounds each
This light-textured bread is ideal for sandwiches of all kinds, especially peanut butter. For best results weigh the ingredients. If you prefer to use active dry yeast, dissolve it in 1/4 cup warm water with a pinch of sugar and let stand until foamy. Decrease the water in the recipe to 3/4 cup. I’ve included directions for making this bread by hand in the column’s introduction.
4 cups (20 ounces) whole wheat flour
2 cups (10 ounces) bread flour
1 tablespoon table salt
1 1/2 packages (11 grams; 3 1/2 teaspoons) instant yeast (NOT rapid rise)
4 ounces peeled carrots, cut into 1-inch chunks or shredded
1 cup water
1 cup buttermilk (shake before measuring; 8 ounces by weight)
1 large egg
1/3 cup molasses (I use Grandma’s)
5 tablespoons warm melted butter
1. Combine both flours, salt and yeast in the bowl of a 5-quart (or larger) Kitchen-Aid stand mixer. In a blender, process the carrot and water for 1 minute to make a fine puree. Makes 1 1/2 cups. Add to the dry ingredients along with the buttermilk, egg, molasses and butter.
2. Attach the dough hook and knead on low speed for 5 minutes, until all the ingredients are completely combined into a sticky dough. Check the bottom of the bowl to make sure everything is mixed in. Cover the bowl, and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.
3. Knead on medium speed for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the dough is smooth, elastic, and only slightly sticky. It should feel tacky — damp but not wet enough to stick stubbornly to your fingers. Makes about 3 1/2 pounds of dough.
4. Knead the dough briefly on an unfloured smooth surface to feel its aliveness. Wash and dry the mixing bowl and coat it lightly with nonstick spray. Shape the dough into a ball, and put it in the bowl. Cover tightly, and let rise until the dough has doubled in volume and just about fills the 5-quart bowl. This takes about 1 to 1 1/2 hours, maybe longer, depending on kitchen temperature.
5. Divide the dough in half and shape each into a loaf. Grease or spray two 9 x 5 x 3-inch pans and set a loaf in each pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap or loaf pans of the same size and let rise until centers of the loaves are more than 2 inches higher than the pan rims. This final rise may take an hour or more.
5. About 30 minutes before you feel the loaves are ready to bake, adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake 35 to 40 minutes. The internal temperature of the loaves will be about 200 degrees F. Cool the loaves in their pans for 10 minutes. Unmold the breads and cool them upright on wire racks. Do not slice into the bread until it’s completely cool. Wrap airtight. This bread freezes well for up to 1 month.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.