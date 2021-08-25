Hearty sandwich loaves for fall

If you want terrific light-textured bread for sandwiches or toasting, look no further. My wife, Dorothy, and I have been making this recipe for decades, starting when our two sons were mere lads. She figured out the basic formula and I tinkered with it.

The secret ingredient, if you can call it that, is carrot juice. When Dorothy first made the bread she bought canned juice. Today we make our own fresh juice in a blender. If you have one of those super-powerful machines, use carrot chunks. If not, shred the carrot.

I use instant yeast (SAF brand) exclusively and I buy it by the pound and store it in the freezer. I measure or weigh what I need. Any instant yeast is excellent. But do not use rapid rise yeast because it’s only good for one rise and in this recipe the dough rises three times.

If you’re a fan of active dry yeast, just dissolve it with a pinch of sugar in some of the water you use to puree the carrot. Details are in the recipe.

The flour is two-thirds whole wheat and one-third bread flour. The bread flour’s gluten gets activated quickly because there’s no bran to get in the way. Vigorous kneading with a heavy-duty mixer softens the bran in whole wheat flour so that its gluten also readily develops elasticity.