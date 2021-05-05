Happy birthday cake for my birthday!

Today is my birthday! If it’s yours, too, let’s celebrate. And let’s bake. I almost always bake my own birthday cake, and until a couple of days ago I had hit a brick wall trying to decide which cake. I knew it had to be a layer cake and it had to be chocolate. But I couldn’t decide until my cell phone beeped.
Marta Lane, a special friend in Colorado, messaged me a photo of a tall, dark, and handsome chocolate espresso layer cake decorated with candles. She had baked the cake for her husband, Dan, on his birthday. After posting her picture on Instagram, and not hearing a peep from me, she wanted to know if I was okay.
You see, the recipe came straight out of my cookbook, “Baking in America,” and when I hadn’t commented, she wondered why.
Marta and I chatted a short while later, and thanks to her, I knew what cake I’d be baking for my birthday.
Chocolate Espresso Layer Cake is chock full of that special taste that coffee and chocolate bring to the table. It’s a classic butter cake made in the classic way: creaming butter with sugar and vanilla, beating in the eggs, and mixing in the cocoa and other dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk. If you have a stand mixer, you can get the cake into the oven quite quickly.
Making the chocolate butter frosting is even easier. You just beat all the ingredients together until smooth, creamy and easy to spread.
This cake is a crowd-pleaser. But you won’t need a crowd to enjoy it. My wife, Dorothy, and I celebrate birthdays five days apart. This year, we’re happily devouring forkfuls of chocolate espresso layer cake. With ice cream, of course. Happy baking!
Chocolate Espresso Layer Cake
(Makes 12 to 16 servings)
Cocoa, coffee and vanilla flavor this dream of a layer cake. The texture is classically light and fluffy, with only a small amount of baking soda included to neutralize the acidity in the cocoa and buttermilk. The frosting is creamy and buttery and very chocolaty, but not too sweet. Make this anytime. For yourself even. The cake keeps well for about three days at room temperature.
I use a stand mixer to make this recipe. A hand-held electric mixer will also do the job nicely.
Cake
2 1/4 cups sifted cake flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa, regular or Dutch process
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon instant espresso coffee powder (I use Medaglia d’Oro)
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup vegetable shortening or solid coconut oil
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
Frosting
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 large egg yolks
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa, regular or Dutch process
1 tablespoon instant espresso coffee powder
1/3 to 1/2 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2 cups (8 ounces) confectioners' sugar, sifted
1. Adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter or grease two 8- or 9-inch layer cake pans. Line the bottoms with rounds of cooking parchment or waxed paper. Butter the papers and dust the bottoms of the pans only with all-purpose flour. Knock out excess flour and set the pans aside.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together thoroughly the cake flour, cocoa, salt, baking soda and instant espresso. This will take about 1 full minute, so do not stint on this step.
3. Beat the butter, shortening or coconut oil, and vanilla with the paddle attachment for about 1 minute on medium speed until smooth. While beating on medium speed, gradually sprinkle in the sugar, taking about 1 minute. Scrape the bowl and beater and beat 5 minutes on medium to medium-high speed. Stop occasionally to scrape the bowl.
4. With the machine on medium-high, add the eggs one at a time, beating well, about 30 seconds, after each. Scrape the bowl and beater.
5. On lowest speed add the sifted dry ingredients in three additions alternately with the buttermilk in two additions, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat only until the batter is smooth. Stop to scrape the bowl and beater as necessary.
6. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. You can eyeball this step or, if you have a kitchen scale, the batter will weigh about 19.5 ounces in each pan. To level the batter, which will be on the thick side, have the pans on your counter top. Grasping a pan between the palms of your hands, rotate the pan on the counter top gently going left to right and back again a few times. It's not necessary to smooth the top of the batter; that will happen during baking.
7. Place the pans in the oven leaving about 1 inch of space between the pans and the oven wall. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until the layers spring back when gently pressed. They may pull a bit away from the sides of the pans.
8. Cool the cakes in their pans for 10 minutes. Run the tip of a small sharp knife all around the sides of the layers to release them, cover with wire racks, and invert. Carefully lift off the pans (the papers will probably come off, too; if not, peel them away). Cover the layers with other racks and invert. Cool layers completely right side up.
9. Prepare the frosting. In the mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the butter, egg yolks, cocoa, instant espresso, 1/3 cup cream, and vanilla on low speed just to combine well. Beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, until smooth. Add the confectioners' sugar and beat on lowest speed until incorporated, then beat on medium speed until smooth, creamy and easy to spread. Adjust the consistency with more cream if necessary.
10. Line a cake plate with four strips of wax paper. Place one of the cooled layers with its original top side down onto the plate. Spread with about 1/3 of the frosting. Place second cake layer with its original top side up on the frosting. Spread remaining frosting over the sides, then top of the cake. Gently tug on each strip of wax paper by a short end, pulling it straight out toward you. When the frosting has set, in about an hour, cut it with a sharp knife.
11. Serve the cake plain or with ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.