Happy birthday cake for my birthday!

3. Beat the butter, shortening or coconut oil, and vanilla with the paddle attachment for about 1 minute on medium speed until smooth. While beating on medium speed, gradually sprinkle in the sugar, taking about 1 minute. Scrape the bowl and beater and beat 5 minutes on medium to medium-high speed. Stop occasionally to scrape the bowl.

4. With the machine on medium-high, add the eggs one at a time, beating well, about 30 seconds, after each. Scrape the bowl and beater.

5. On lowest speed add the sifted dry ingredients in three additions alternately with the buttermilk in two additions, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat only until the batter is smooth. Stop to scrape the bowl and beater as necessary.

6. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. You can eyeball this step or, if you have a kitchen scale, the batter will weigh about 19.5 ounces in each pan. To level the batter, which will be on the thick side, have the pans on your counter top. Grasping a pan between the palms of your hands, rotate the pan on the counter top gently going left to right and back again a few times. It's not necessary to smooth the top of the batter; that will happen during baking.