Global adventure: a riff on ratatouille

I impulsively grabbed three globe eggplants at the farmers market a few days ago without having the slightest idea how I’d cook them. Should I make moussaka? No, I decided. My vegetarian son was coming. Two zucchini also caught my eye at the market. So I thought how about a riff on the classic French ratatouille?
Streamlining and turning ratatouille into a main dish was easy. I added protein-rich garbanzo beans and flavored the heck out of them with red onion, garlic, and a mix of Ethiopian spices (berbere). Recipes for berbere go all over the place, some with 10 or more spices. A few formulas are fiery hot with chile peppers. Because I’m not an El Flamo, I use four or five fragrant spices along with a bit of cayenne for some mild heat.
To salt or not to salt? I always salt the eggplant and set the slices in a colander to drain. Salt draws some of the liquid out of the fruit and seems to give the eggplant a creamy texture when fried. Zucchini does not need the salting treatment. I simply pat the slabs dry with towels.
You’ll sauté the eggplant and zucchini in a fair amount of olive oil, so be sure to use a flavorful one. I suggest a couple in the recipe headnote. You can cook with extra-virgin olive oil heated up to 390 degrees F. That’s well above sautéing temperature. Just make sure to regulate the heat as you cook.
You can assemble this dish hours ahead of time and refrigerate it. Let it stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes before popping it into a preheated oven. Dinner will be ready in another 30 minutes. Happy cooking and eating!
Eggplant, zucchini, garbanzo and tomato strata
(Makes 4 to 6 servings)
You’ll be cooking with a fair amount of extra-virgin olive oil, so be sure to use a flavorful one. Any California brand is excellent. One Italian supermarket brand I can vouch for is Lucchini. There are others, too, of course, just be sure what you choose is real olive oil. Berbere spice mixes vary greatly. You can buy bottled ones, but making your own takes little time, and the spices will be fresher.
3 large globe eggplants, 2 1/2 to 3 pounds, total
2 medium zucchini, about 1 pound or a bit more, total
Salt
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 large red onion
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Spice mix: 1/2 teaspoon each of ground cinnamon, cumin, coriander, cardamom, and 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek (if you have it)
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
2 cans (15-ounces) garbanzo beans, drained
1 1/2 to 2 cups strained tomatoes (sometimes called passata di pomodoro)
4 tablespoons chopped parsley
1. Trim ends off the eggplant and discard. Peel the fruit and slice crosswise 1/3- to 1/2-inch thick. Salt well on both sides and layer the slices in a colander set over a rimmed plate. Let stand about 1 hour (or longer) to release juices. Rinse well under running tap water and pat dry with towels.
2. While the eggplant sits, trim the ends off the zucchini and cut each zucchini crosswise into 3 pieces. Stand the pieces cut end up and slice each into 4 slabs about 1/4-inch-thick. Pat dry with towels.
3. Pour about 1/4-inch of olive oil into a heavy 12-inch skillet and set the pan over medium-high heat. When hot — the oil will be shimmering — fry the eggplant in batches until nicely browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Regulate heat as necessary to prevent burning. Add more oil to the pan as needed. As eggplant is done, transfer the slices to paper towels to drain.
4. Cook the zucchini slabs as you did the eggplant until nicely browned. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle lightly with salt. Set aside.
5. Discard any remaining oil in the skillet and add 2 tablespoons of fresh olive oil. Set the pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, stir in the onion, garlic and apple cider vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Add the spice mix, smoked paprika and cayenne. Stir well and add the drained garbanzos and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Taste and add more salt if needed.
6. To bake, adjust an oven rack to the center position and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Get out a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Arrange half the eggplant slices on the bottom of the pan. There will be spaces between the slices. Arrange all the zucchini on the eggplant and place dollops of 1/2-cup strained tomato over the zucchini. No need to spread the tomato. Add half the garbanzos and dollop another 1/2 cup tomato over them. Arrange the last of the eggplant on the garbanzos and top with the last of the garbanzos. Spoon the remaining tomato (1/2- to 1 cup) on top.
7. Bake 30 minutes (or a bit longer) until piping hot. To serve, spoon into heated bowls, sprinkle with parsley, and bring to the table.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.