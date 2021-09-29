Global adventure: a riff on ratatouille

I impulsively grabbed three globe eggplants at the farmers market a few days ago without having the slightest idea how I’d cook them. Should I make moussaka? No, I decided. My vegetarian son was coming. Two zucchini also caught my eye at the market. So I thought how about a riff on the classic French ratatouille?

Streamlining and turning ratatouille into a main dish was easy. I added protein-rich garbanzo beans and flavored the heck out of them with red onion, garlic, and a mix of Ethiopian spices (berbere). Recipes for berbere go all over the place, some with 10 or more spices. A few formulas are fiery hot with chile peppers. Because I’m not an El Flamo, I use four or five fragrant spices along with a bit of cayenne for some mild heat.

To salt or not to salt? I always salt the eggplant and set the slices in a colander to drain. Salt draws some of the liquid out of the fruit and seems to give the eggplant a creamy texture when fried. Zucchini does not need the salting treatment. I simply pat the slabs dry with towels.

You’ll sauté the eggplant and zucchini in a fair amount of olive oil, so be sure to use a flavorful one. I suggest a couple in the recipe headnote. You can cook with extra-virgin olive oil heated up to 390 degrees F. That’s well above sautéing temperature. Just make sure to regulate the heat as you cook.