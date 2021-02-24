Get creative with potatoes

The inexpensive and humble potato frequently gets a bad rap for not being very healthy, but that is not the case. It is usually the things we add to our potatoes that adds the fat calories, such as butter, gravy, sour cream, etc. Two-thirds cup of boiled potatoes, cooked with the skins on and no salt, provides just 87 calories and 0.1 grams of fat. It also provides 1.8 grams of fiber, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and is a good source of potassium, vitamin C, folate, and vitamin B6. Leaving the skins on during cooking will increase the nutritional value of the potato, since many of the micronutrients are close to the skin. The dried skins alone are about 50% fiber. The most popular ways to enjoy potatoes are boiled, baked and fried, but there are so many creative ways they can be prepared. Try these recipes to enjoy this versatile vegetable.