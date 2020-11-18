General Tso's Chicken: an adventure in cooking

3. Add the soy sauces and egg yolks and mix well. Stir in the potato flour or substitute and 4 teaspoons of your cooking oil, peanut or refined coconut (you’ll have to melt the coconut oil first).

4. If using the chilies, wear gloves, and use scissors to snip the pods into 3/4-inch pieces; discard the seeds. Put the prepared chilies into a small bowl.

5. To cook, put the cooking oil into a large wok. Turn the heat up to high and heat until the oil reaches a temperature between 350 and 400 degrees. Add about one-third of the chicken pieces and fry them, stirring almost constantly with a couple of wooden chopsticks, for 3 to 4 minutes, until the chicken is crisp and nicely browned. Remove the chicken from the fat with a slotted spoon and set the strips on a large plate.

6. Return the temperature of the fat to between 350 and 400 degrees. Repeat the cooking twice more with half the remaining chicken each time. Remember to bring the temperature back to between 350 and 400 degrees for the last frying. All the chicken is now on a plate.

7. Strain all the hot oil out of the wok into a heatproof vessel. A saucepan is fine. Carefully wipe the wok clean with a towel or a wad of paper towels.