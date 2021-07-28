Gazpacho returns

In my cooking and writing, I always aim to be seasonal. Back in 2003, I wrote these words: “My original topic for this month's column was going to be barbecue. And by barbecue I mean hours-long, slow cooking of a big piece of meat until it becomes meltingly tender and practically falls apart.” At the time, the sweltering heat made this an attractive prospect because the cooking is done out of doors. “But then the fires started, turning the whole state into a smoke pit. So why make more smoke?”

I switched gears and decided to make something cooling that required no actual cooking. My solution? Gazpacho, the classic cold tomato soup from Andalucia, Spain. It’s like a refreshing, liquid tomato-y salad garnished with small nuggets of cucumber, onion and bell pepper.

Right now, because we’re suffering from heat and smoke yet again, gazpacho comes to the rescue once more. One of the beauties of gazpacho is that it can be made almost entirely with ingredients grown locally. And unless you have a garden of your own or belong to a consumer-supported agriculture cooperative, you can find just about everything you'll need at the farmers market.