Garlic chicken thighs a festive alternative

Here it is, the day before Thanksgiving, and I’ve written up a recipe for chicken. But why? Even though feasting on turkey is a Thanksgiving tradition, many of you may not like that particular bird. And even if you do, why spend the effort cooking a multi-pounder if you’re not celebrating with lots of friends or family to gobble it up?

The chicken thigh recipe here is festive enough for a party of just a few people or even for one or two with delicious leftovers. Garlic is the main flavoring, but its presence is subtle. How can that be when there’s one-half cup of it? I use it here to punch up the umami in the chicken and in the Brussels sprouts and carrots. Roasting smoothens the harshness in raw garlic and if you didn’t know it was there, you may not even taste it as garlic.

For the chicken, you make a paste of garlic, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning and spread it on the flesh side of the thighs. Over time, the flavors penetrate the flesh. Even an hour is sufficient, but you could do this step hours ahead and refrigerate the chicken. Just bring it to room temperature before cooking.

The skin is essential in this recipe because it fries into a crackly crisp contrast to the succulent meat. And its rendered fat adds a special deliciousness to the Brussels sprouts and carrots.