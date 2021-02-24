Garlic Basil Shrimp and a Caesar-ish Salad

Shrimp and salad for dinner. Both dishes garlicky and lemony. And — drum roll please — they are really easy to make!

One of the best recipes I know for cooking shrimp is in the Italian manner. Large, deveined shrimp — 16 to the pound — marinate in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, tomato paste, oregano, and fresh basil for a couple of hours. After arranging the shrimp in a 12-inch skillet, you pour on the marinade and cook those yummy crustaceans over medium-low heat for 5 to 6 minutes total. That’s it! Time to eat.

A Caesar-ish salad is a perfect accompaniment to these tasty shrimp. Why the –ish? Historically, a true classic Caesar salad, made with crisp, small, whole leaves of romaine, is prepared tableside in a restaurant. The chef, in toque and full dramatic mode, whisks the dressing to a creamy mass, folds dollops of it ever so gently and with large movements into the lettuce, and finally with more elaborate motions — incorporates toasted croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Voila!

You take a deep breath of anticipation as he presents the salad on chilled plates and wishes everyone at the table bon appétit.