Garlic Basil Shrimp and a Caesar-ish Salad

Shrimp and salad for dinner. Both dishes garlicky and lemony. And — drum roll please — they are really easy to make!
One of the best recipes I know for cooking shrimp is in the Italian manner. Large, deveined shrimp — 16 to the pound — marinate in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, tomato paste, oregano, and fresh basil for a couple of hours. After arranging the shrimp in a 12-inch skillet, you pour on the marinade and cook those yummy crustaceans over medium-low heat for 5 to 6 minutes total. That’s it! Time to eat.
A Caesar-ish salad is a perfect accompaniment to these tasty shrimp. Why the –ish? Historically, a true classic Caesar salad, made with crisp, small, whole leaves of romaine, is prepared tableside in a restaurant. The chef, in toque and full dramatic mode, whisks the dressing to a creamy mass, folds dollops of it ever so gently and with large movements into the lettuce, and finally with more elaborate motions — incorporates toasted croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Voila!
You take a deep breath of anticipation as he presents the salad on chilled plates and wishes everyone at the table bon appétit.
And how do you eat this true Caesar salad? With your fingers, of course. Chef Caesar Cardini, who originated his eponymous salad in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924, modified his creation over time by making the salad with torn romaine leaves to satisfy persnickety customers who insisted on being able to enjoy their salads with forks instead of fingers.
Anchovies were never included in Chef Cardini’s recipe. And I do love anchovies in the original dish. But anchovies actually did have a presence in Cardini’s salads because the fish is an ingredient in Worcestershire sauce.
Garlic-Basil Shrimp
Makes 4 servings
You’ll want to marinate the shrimp for about 2 hours. Longer is okay. The one sure place to buy really large deveined shrimp in the shell, about 16 to the pound, is at Costco. The only further prep is to peel off the shell except for the tail segment. I know that winter is not when basil is in season, but many markets offer fresh basil just about any time of the year. If you prefer, substitute 1/4 cup of prepared pesto for the basil.
1 pound large deveined shrimp in the shell
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped or grated garlic
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon table salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 shakes of Tabasco sauce
1/2 cup chopped fresh basil leaves or 1/4 cup basil pesto
1. Peel away the shrimp shells except for the tail segment. Rinse and pat dry.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, tomato paste, oregano, salt, pepper and Tabasco. Stir in the basil or pesto and add the shrimp. Stir well, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 6 hours. Bring to room temperature before cooking.
3. Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in a 12-inch skillet and spoon marinade over them. Set the skillet over medium-low heat and cook the shrimp for 3 to 4 minutes, until the undersides of the shrimp are pink and opaque. Flip the shrimp over and continue coking until they’re cooked through, another 2 to 4 minutes, depending on your heat source.
4. Serve immediately with crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
Caesar-ish Salad
Classic Caesar salad specifies intact small leaves of beautifully crisp romaine lettuce. For this salad it’s fine to tear the leaves into bite-size chunks. Make sure you work with the inner leaves. Save the outer leaves for other salads. Put the salad together while the shrimp cooks. Both dishes will be ready at about the same time.
2 heads romaine lettuce
Croutons, about 1 1/2 cups of day-old good quality bread cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon finely chopped or grated garlic
2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus more if needed
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1. Remove a few of the outer leaves of romaine. Wrap and refrigerate them for another day. Separate the inner leaves; rinse and spin dry. Tear them into 1-inch pieces; wrap and refrigerate. You should have 6 to 8 cups, loosely measured.
2. Toast the croutons in a preheated 325 degree oven until they’re dry and light brown in color, about 15 minutes; but check frequently to see they don’t turn a dark brown. Set aside to cool.
2. Make the dressing. In a small bowl whisk together the oil, garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, mustard, salt, pepper and Worcestershire. Taste carefully and adjust the seasoning, if necessary, with lemon juice, salt, and/or pepper.
3. When ready to serve, put the croutons into a medium bowl and add 3 tablespoons of dressing. Toss to combine well.
4. Put the romaine into a large bowl. Drizzle on the remaining dressing, and toss gently to combine well. Add the croutons and Parmesan and toss to combine. Serve in chilled salad plates or bowls.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for "Baking in America," a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for "The Food Guys" on Montana Public Radio.