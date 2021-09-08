Fun foods for kids to make

School has started and now is the time to make an important decision — what to include in the lunches you are sending the kids off to school with. This is a good time to teach healthy eating habits and also make the food fun for the kids to eat. It is easy to get in a rut with the lunches, so think of ways to avoid that. To have more variety one mom sets out three baskets containing fruits, vegetables and snacks. She lets the kids choose one item from each basket to include in their lunch box, along with a sandwich or other protein source. Remember always to practice safe food habits and have a way to keep perishable foods chilled. You can also make the lunch time more special and let the kids know you are thinking about them by including a written note or funny riddle in with the lunch.
For a change from the usual sandwich, kids will enjoy a wrap or roll-up, which are fun to eat. You can vary the ingredients used according to your child’s tastes.
Rock “n” Rollers
(Servings: 4)
Ingredients:
4 (6–7-inch) flour tortillas, preferably whole wheat
4 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup salsa
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
3 ounces thinly sliced turkey breast
Directions:
Spread each tortilla evenly with 1 ounce cream cheese; cover with thin layer of salsa. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Arrange lettuce and turkey over cheddar. Roll up tortilla; trim ends. Cut “rollers” crosswise in half or into 1-inch pieces. Wrap in plastic wrap to seal. Refrigerate until ready to pack in lunchbox. *If desired, substitute ham for turkey, spinach for lettuce, or peach preserves for salsa. *To keep “rollers” cool in the lunchbox, include a frozen box of juice or a frozen gel pack. Throw away any leftovers. Source: “Back-to-School Lunches,” Easy Home Cooking” August/September 2005.
Easy Empanadas
(Makes about 30)
Empanadas are like little hand pies that are easy and fun for kids to eat. These will pack well in a lunchbox and pair with some fresh veggies and fruit. They can be served hot or cold.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/3 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup salsa, strained
1 cup shredded cheese
*Optional: browned ground beef, chopped ham, or chopped cooked turkey
Directions:
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, salt and butter in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until the ingredients are combined, about 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk through the feed tube; mix until the dough forms a ball. If the dough is sticky, add more cornmeal. Place half of the dough on a lightly floured work surface and lightly flour the top of the dough as well. With a rolling pin, roll it out until its one fourth-inch thick (about the thickness of pie crust). With a cookie cutter or a butter knife, cut the dough into 4-inch diameter circles. Stir together the salsa and cheese. Place approximately 1½ teaspoons of the mixture in the center of each circle. Fold each circle in half and seal it by pressing around the edges with your fingers or the tines of a fork. Place the empanadas on a baking sheet sprayed lightly with cooking spray and bake them until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Repeat this process until all the dough has been used. Try experimenting with different fillings such as browned ground beef or ground ham. Source: “Family Fun, Cooking with Kids,” from Family Fun Magazine.
Crispy Chocolate Log
(30 slices)
Rice Krispy Bars are a favorite of kids and adults alike, and this version makes them extra special. Peanut butter is melted in with the marshmallows and the cereal mixture is pressed into a layer in a jelly roll pan. Creating the rolled shape isn’t difficult with the help of the buttered foil the mixture is pressed onto. The kids can help make this as well.
Ingredients:
10-oz. package large marshmallows
1/4 cup margarine
1/4 cup peanut butter
6 cups crispy rice cereal
1 can ready-to-spread Chocolate Fudge Frosting Supreme
Directions:
Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; butter lightly. Place cereal in large bowl. In 2-quart microwave-safe bowl, place marshmallows, margarine and peanut butter. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir. Microwave another minute as needed to completely melt marshmallows. Stir well to blend. Pour marshmallow mixture over cereal; stir until evenly coated. Press mixture into buttered and foil-lined pan. Evenly spread frosting over cereal mixture to within 1-inch of edges. Starting with longest side, roll up jelly-roll fashion, peeling foil away from cereal mixture. Wrap roll in foil or plastic wrap. Store in refrigerator about 1 hour until firm. Cut into ½-inch slices. Source: “Pillsbury Simple Summer Recipes,” 1990.
Energy Balls for All
(Makes 10–16 balls)
Energy balls make for a healthy snack to pack in lunches and can be used for an after-school treat as well. I have made the oatmeal version of the balls frequently for my grandchildren and for a treat for their fellow classmates as well. Here is a basic recipe you can use for the energy balls. Just select the different ingredients that work for your family. I try to keep some version on-hand in the fridge to use at any time.
Ingredients:
1 cup base ingredient, such as almond flour, rolled oats, crushed graham crackers, crisp rice cereal, or 2 cups popped popcorn
1/2 cup healthy fat, such as almond, peanut, cashew or sunflower seed butter
1/3 cup sweetener, such as honey, chopped pitted dates, or maple syrup
1/2 cup mix-ins, such as shredded carrots, dried fruit, or flax seed meal
Coating, such as shredded coconut, mini chocolate chips, chopped dried fruit, or sprinkles
Directions:
Stir together base ingredient, healthy fat, sweetener and mix-ins in a bowl. Chill 10 to 15 minutes for easier shaping. Shape into 1½ to 2-inch balls; roll in coating. Energy balls can be kept at room temperature 1 day or stored in the refrigerator in an air-tight container for 1 week or more. Source: “AllRecipes,” August/September 2021.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.