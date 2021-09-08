Fun foods for kids to make

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, salt and butter in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until the ingredients are combined, about 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk through the feed tube; mix until the dough forms a ball. If the dough is sticky, add more cornmeal. Place half of the dough on a lightly floured work surface and lightly flour the top of the dough as well. With a rolling pin, roll it out until its one fourth-inch thick (about the thickness of pie crust). With a cookie cutter or a butter knife, cut the dough into 4-inch diameter circles. Stir together the salsa and cheese. Place approximately 1½ teaspoons of the mixture in the center of each circle. Fold each circle in half and seal it by pressing around the edges with your fingers or the tines of a fork. Place the empanadas on a baking sheet sprayed lightly with cooking spray and bake them until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Repeat this process until all the dough has been used. Try experimenting with different fillings such as browned ground beef or ground ham. Source: “Family Fun, Cooking with Kids,” from Family Fun Magazine.