From rooftop to basement, three outstanding choices for dining at the Kimpton Armory Hotel

We finished up the evening in the Tune-Up Basement Bar, where over 100 brands of whiskey are featured. There is a small stage for live music, which will feature both local and regional musicians. With its seductive low light, Tune-Up could be the perfect setting to rekindle an old flame. Our conversation, however, was quite the opposite of romantic. Sipping on wine and cosmopolitans, we chuckled at how our new working from home norm was to wear jammies all day (or multiple days) and push personal grooming to the back burner! We finished up the evening on a sweet note, nibbling on cinnamon sugar churros, crème Brulee, and Rocky Road profiteroles, filled with chocolate ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce.

As general manager Aaron Whitten describes it, the Kimpton Armory offers up everything a guest needs for experiencing Bozeman hassle-free. Park the car, check-in, and relax or take a stroll one block to Main Street for browsing and shopping. Back at the hotel, start with a drink and appetizers at the Sky Shed. Head down to Fielding’s for the main course, then finish up with a drink and dessert at Tune-Up. There are no worries about driving after a few drinks. It’s a simple matter to find your way back to your room for a comfy stay.