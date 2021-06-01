From pasture to plate: The Bank Bar and Vault Restaurant

Ashley Mugnier, the daughter of Karen and stepdaughter of David, joined us for lunch. She gave us the lowdown on the cattle operations and then invited us out for a short tour of the ranch. Karen and David were on a road trip to Los Angeles, hauling one bull and two heifers destined for a buyer in Hawaii. The cattle are shipped via a climate-controlled cargo plane. Ashley said it was common for the couple to drive all over the U.S. delivering cattle. I later spoke with Karen via phone, who said they had logged 14,000 miles since January delivering cattle as far away as Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. I think it would be easier to ship the cattle with commercial carriers. Karen responded, “It is part of what we do. This is a family operation. When you buy from us, we follow through and deliver to answer any questions and help the buyer get familiar with their new cows.”