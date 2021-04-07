Fresh ginger muffins are bursting with flavor

1 cup buttermilk (shake before measuring)

1. Adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease or coat with cooking spray a standard 12-cup muffin pan.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda thoroughly. This simple step takes longer than you may think. Spend at least 30 seconds stirring with a whisk.

3. Cut the ginger into large chunks. If you have a food processor, process the ginger until it is chopped into tiny pieces. Lacking a food processor, chop the ginger with a chef’s knife into very small bits. You should have about 1/4 cup. It is better to have too much ginger than too little.

4. Combine the ginger and 1/4 cup of the sugar in a small skillet or saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has melted. Don’t walk away from the pan — this step takes only a few minutes and you do not want the ginger to burn. Remove the pan from the heat and set it aside to let the ginger cool.

5. In a medium bowl, combine 3 tablespoons sugar with the lemon zest. Use your fingers to smush the zest and sugar together really well. You’ll get a lovely lemony aroma. Stir in the cooled ginger.