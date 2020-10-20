Flames and fermentation at the Chef’s Table

Though we have fond memories of the Trout Almondine and Chico Prime Rib, we opted for two specials: Seared Hawaiian Black Cod and Wild Mushroom Pasta. For dessert, for nostalgia reasons, we ordered The Flaming Orange, the signature dessert created by Chef Larry Edwards in the 1970s.

The orange shell filled with Livingston’s Wilcoxson’s Vanilla Ice Cream and spirited with Grand Marnier, Triple Sec and Vodka crowned with meringue was the classic ending. The moment Lindsey lit the dessert on fire, the room silenced with all eyes focusing on the charring of the swirled meringue tower.

On this visit to Chico Hot Springs, while my spirit warmed with nostalgia, innovation ignited new memories of many “best plates.”

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.