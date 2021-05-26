Finding comfort in chicken cacciatore

Whenever I want something homey for dinner, something that truly satisfies me to the core, I make chicken cacciatore. Weather doesn’t play a role. You’ll find me at the stove cooking this comfort food just about any time of the year.

One name for this dish in Italian is Pollo alla Cacciatora and it means chicken hunter’s style. Most recipes I’ve found include tomatoes, but some are “bianco” or tomato-less. I’ve only made this dish with tomatoes, so that’s the recipe you’ll find here.

I break with tradition by using refined coconut oil to brown the chicken. You can heat this fat to higher temperatures than either olive oil or virgin coconut oil. And I like the subtle sweetness the oil contributes to the chicken.

For a bit of brightness, I also like to stir lemon zest into the sauce at the end of cooking and to squeeze a wedge of lemon over the chicken.

What to serve with chicken cacciatore is really up to you. I suggest hot cooked rice, but polenta or noodles or fried potatoes are excellent options, too.