Finding comfort in chicken cacciatore

Whenever I want something homey for dinner, something that truly satisfies me to the core, I make chicken cacciatore. Weather doesn’t play a role. You’ll find me at the stove cooking this comfort food just about any time of the year.
One name for this dish in Italian is Pollo alla Cacciatora and it means chicken hunter’s style. Most recipes I’ve found include tomatoes, but some are “bianco” or tomato-less. I’ve only made this dish with tomatoes, so that’s the recipe you’ll find here.
I break with tradition by using refined coconut oil to brown the chicken. You can heat this fat to higher temperatures than either olive oil or virgin coconut oil. And I like the subtle sweetness the oil contributes to the chicken.
For a bit of brightness, I also like to stir lemon zest into the sauce at the end of cooking and to squeeze a wedge of lemon over the chicken.
What to serve with chicken cacciatore is really up to you. I suggest hot cooked rice, but polenta or noodles or fried potatoes are excellent options, too.
And, even though I use a whole chicken cut into quarters, please feel free to substitute chicken thighs or chicken leg-thigh parts. You could, of course, opt for breast only. If you do, keep them on the bone. That way they’ll stay nice and tender and give the dish lots more flavor.
Happy cooking!
Chicken cacciatore
(Makes 4 servings)
This classic Italian hunter’s style dish is homemade cooking at its best. Seasonings may vary in different parts of Italy, but tomatoes (at least for most recipes I’ve found) are a mainstay. Lemon adds a refreshing, zesty lilt.
Ingredients:
One 4-pound chicken, cut into 4 parts—2 leg-thigh and 2 breast-wing pieces
Salt and pepper
All-purpose flour
Refined coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil
1 28-ounce can whole peeled plum tomatoes
1 large yellow onion, peeled and diced
1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crumbled
1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
1/2 cup chicken stock, plus more if needed
Zest of 1 large lemon
The zested lemon cut into 4 wedges
Hot cooked rice
Directions:
1. Rinse the chicken and pat dry with towels. Salt and pepper the parts. About 2 teaspoons table salt and 1 teaspoon pepper should do it, but use your judgment.
2. Just before cooking, put about 1 cup all-purpose flour into a large bowl and add the chicken pieces. Toss to coat well and shake off the excess flour.
3. In a large (12-inch) heavy skillet — stainless steel or cast-iron — add 1/2 cup refined coconut oil or 1/2 extra-virgin olive oil. Set the pan over medium-high heat. When hot, put in the floured chicken and cook for a few minutes, turning the chicken occasionally, until well-browned. This will take 8 to 10 minutes. Take the pan off the heat.
4. Transfer the chicken to a side dish. Pour off the cooking fat but leave any browned bits in the pan.
5. Remove the tomatoes from the can and remove any peel and tough stem ends. Crush the tomatoes in your hands (or give them a rough chop) and add them back to the juices in the can. Set aside for now.
6. Add 2 tablespoons fresh coconut oil or olive oil to the chicken-cooking pan and set the pan over medium heat. When hot, add the onion and garlic and cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft.
7. Add the dried herbs and wine and cook briskly until the wine has almost evaporated. Add the tomatoes, most of the parsley, the chicken stock, and stir well. Put in the chicken parts and spoon the tomatoes and liquid over them.
8. Bring the dish to the simmer over medium heat, cover the pan and reduce the heat to low. Cook about 45 minutes, until the chicken is tender. Check occasionally to make sure there’s enough liquid in the pan and add more chicken stock if needed. The sauce should be nice and thick at the end of cooking. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed, and stir in the lemon zest.
9. Serve over hot cooked rice, sprinkle with remaining parsley, and set a lemon wedge on the side.
