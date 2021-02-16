Feeding Billings with love

On March 16, 2020, she started #projectlovebillings, bringing the Billings community together to offer bag lunches to kids in need. On social media, she recruited volunteers and funds, and as of Aug. 21, she had delivered 21,842 sack lunches to hungry kids, right to their doorstep.

As the youngest of three children, she said, “My mom always had me make the salad for dinner.” Though her mother cooked “by the book. I tasted everything for flavor.” With a grandfather who had a pasta business, and her family taking in Vietnamese refugees, Moyer developed an international palate.

With three children of her own — Naomi, age 12, Charles, 8, and Joseph, 4 — Moyer is concerned about nutrition and cooking healthy, and wants to extend her passion for healthy eating to the community: “I want to share the importance of eating food made from scratch, and sourced locally."

Whenever possible, Moyer supports local producers, such as Kate’s Garden and Trevino’s Tortillas. “I package with the intention of recycling,” Moyer said, expressing her belief in sustainability on many levels. The recycling of her containers encourages repeat customers. When they place orders for food, they can exchange the empty containers for ones with food. She protects the environment by not using plastics and Styrofoam.