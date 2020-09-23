Family meals bring many benefits

Research has shown as well that kids also do better in school when they sit down for a meal with a family unit. Even a short family meal is better than none at all. It is important to make the point that eating meals together doesn’t count if there are distractions going on such as the television or phone use. It is important to use the opportunity for family interaction. Families are better connected, have more communication with each other, and are better at problem-solving when they dine together. Since the pandemic, more people are preparing meals at home and hopefully the practice will continue after it has passed. Including children in the meal preparation also has benefits and should be encouraged. Even if you have family members who live in distant locations, you can still share a meal together using Zoom. If you can’t schedule a family meal every day, make a commitment to have a family meal several times during the month and each month to follow. September is also “National Fruits and Veggies Month,” so this is a great time to be including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your meals and to enjoy the many different kinds of produce now available in your garden and the Farmer’s Markets.