Family meals bring many benefits

The whole month of September is celebrated as the “National Family Meals Month.” Studies show that in addition the extensive nutritional benefits associated with family meals, there are also social and mental benefits that come with the practice.
Research has shown as well that kids also do better in school when they sit down for a meal with a family unit. Even a short family meal is better than none at all. It is important to make the point that eating meals together doesn’t count if there are distractions going on such as the television or phone use. It is important to use the opportunity for family interaction. Families are better connected, have more communication with each other, and are better at problem-solving when they dine together. Since the pandemic, more people are preparing meals at home and hopefully the practice will continue after it has passed. Including children in the meal preparation also has benefits and should be encouraged. Even if you have family members who live in distant locations, you can still share a meal together using Zoom. If you can’t schedule a family meal every day, make a commitment to have a family meal several times during the month and each month to follow. September is also “National Fruits and Veggies Month,” so this is a great time to be including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your meals and to enjoy the many different kinds of produce now available in your garden and the Farmer’s Markets.
For a quick weeknight or weekend meal try this festive and healthy twist on lasagna. The recipes are found in “Deliciously Healthy Family Meals” put out by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Mexican Lasagna
(Servings: 8)
Ingredients:
10 (6-Inch) corn tortillas
1 can low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
5 cups Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce (recipe follows)
2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated
1 bag (10 oz.) baby spinach leaves, rinsed
2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken shredded
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rinsed, dried and chopped
Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Place 2 or 3 corn tortillas on the bottom, trimming as necessary for a good fit. Add beans, 1 cup tomato sauce and ¾ cup grated cheese. Top with 2 to 3 more tortillas. Add 1½ cups tomato sauce, spinach and ¾ cup grated cheese. Top with 2 more corn tortillas. Add chicken and 1½ cups tomato sauce. Top with 2 more corn tortillas. Add remaining tomato sauce, cheese and cilantro. Bake for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and browned and chicken is reheated. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into 8 even squares and serve. If desired serve topped with salsa and sour cream.
Super Quick Chunky Tomato Sauce
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic, chopped (about 1 clove)
1 jar (12 oz.) roasted red peppers, drained and diced
2 cans (14½ oz. each) no-salt-added diced tomatoes (or use an equivalent of fresh tomatoes.)
1 can (5½ oz.) tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, rinsed, dried and chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried)
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Cook until soft but not browned (for about 30 seconds). Add diced red peppers, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the peppers begin to sizzle. Add tomatoes, tomato juice, basil and pepper. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. (Sauce can be pureed for picky eaters.) Use sauce immediately or it can be frozen for 2 to 3 months.
Ground beef dishes are always popular and this one also includes healthy vegetables as well. If you are still trying to find uses for your prolific zucchini, this will help with that. If you are pressed for time with after work and after-school activities, the dish is quick-to-fix on the stove top.
Zucchini Beef Skillet
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
¾ cup chopped green or red bell pepper
1½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon chili pepper
5 cups sliced zucchini
2 large tomatoes, chopped
½ cup warm water
2 cups corn
2 tablespoons chopped pimento
¼ cup chopped parsley
Directions:
Saute beef, onion and pepper in a large skillet until beef is browned. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Source: “River Brethren Recipes,” included in the “Best of the Best from America Cookbook,” Gwen McKee and Barbara Mosely.
This filled and rolled bread loaf is one that the kids will enjoy getting involved with making. It is simple to make using frozen bread dough, pepperoni and cheese. My grandchildren, who are 10 and 13 years old, enjoyed both making and eating this family friendly entrée.
Short-Cut Pepperoni Bread
(Yields: 15 slices)
Ingredients:
1 loaf frozen bread dough
½ pound Swiss cheese, sliced
½ pound pepperoni, thinly sliced*
1 egg
Grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Thaw dough according to package directions and let rise. After dough has risen, cut dough in half; roll out dough as thin as possible. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Layer dough with Swiss cheese and pepperoni. Beat egg lightly with 1 tablespoon water; spread thinly over pepperoni and cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Roll up as for cinnamon rolls. Place seam-side down on sheet pan that has been coated with baking spray. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Slice to serve.
*For a change use thin sliced ham in place of pepperoni. Source: “Philadelphia Homestyle Cookbook” included in the” Best of the Best from America Cookbook," Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley.
Ramen noodle soup mix is readily available, popular and can be used in a variety of ways. Dinner can be ready in no time when you prepare this shrimp and vegetable dish that includes ramen. If shrimp is not your thing, substitute 1 pound beef strips instead. Cook them in a heated skillet sprayed with non-stick spray for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently until no longer pink.
Ramen Shrimp and Vegetables
(Servings: 4)
Ingredients:
1 pound uncooked peeled deveined medium shrimp, thawed if frozen, tail shells removed
2 cups water
1 package (3 oz.) Oriental-flavor ramen noodle soup mix
1 bag (1 lb.) fresh stir-fry vegetables
¼ cup stir-fry sauce
Directions:
Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp in skillet 2 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally until pink. Remove shrimp from skillet; keep warm. In same skillet, heat water to boiling. Break up noodles from soup mix into water; stir until slightly softened. Stir in vegetables. Heat to boiling; boil 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in seasoning packet from soup mix and stir-fry sauce. Cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently until hot. Stir in shrimp. Source: “Betty Crocker So Simple,” Wiley Publishing Inc.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.
