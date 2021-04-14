Expand the way you enjoy chicken with a new method, plus an old classic

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place sweet potato and celery in a bowl; toss vegetables with 2 tablespoons dressing; set aside. Use kitchen shears or sharp knife to spatchcock the chicken. To do this, place the chicken breast-side down on a cutting board. Cut along one side of the backbone and then cut along the other side of the backbone to remove it. Discard the backbone or add it later to stock. Turn the chicken breast-side up and press down firmly with both hands to flatten it. If necessary, make a small cut along the sternum of the breast from the backside to make it easier to flatten. Open the chicken butterfly-style; place skin side up (breast side) on work surface. Brush half of the remaining dressing evenly onto chicken, then brush the remaining dressing under the chicken skin. Cover large baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. Place bread cubes in single layer on center of the baking sheet. Place chicken, breast side down, on bread. (The bread cubes will be flavored with the juices of the chicken.) Spoon vegetables around chicken. Roast 30 minutes. Carefully turn chicken over. Stir vegetables. Roast an additional 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees). Remove from oven. Let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to cutting board; cut into pieces. Spoon bread mixture onto platter; if desired, stir in nuts and cranberries. Top with chicken. Source: “My Food and Family”, by Kraft Heinz, Festive 2020.