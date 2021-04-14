Expand the way you enjoy chicken with a new method, plus an old classic

Chicken is the most common type of poultry in the world and is a popular choice in nutritional cuisines across the globe. Choosing chicken for your meals is a healthy option because it is high in nutrients, including protein, B vitamins, iron and selenium, and is comparatively low in calories to other meats. Chicken can be prepared in multiple ways, including stewing, roasting, in salads, in stir-fries, in soups, and in casseroles, just to name a few. Try the following recipes to expand your usual ways to enjoy chicken, which include a newer method plus an old classic. Just remember to follow proper food safety practices when handling raw chicken to avoid bacterial cross contamination.
If you have not made a spatchcocked chicken yet, it is time to try it. This is a method of splitting a whole chicken down the back using a kitchen shears or knife, and opening it up. Flattening the chicken exposes more of the meat to the oven’s heat, so it cooks evenly and gets extra crispy. The meat is moist and you will have the best roast chicken ever. This recipe flavors the chicken with Tuscan dressing, but this method of preparation can also be done by rubbing the chicken with different kinds of herbs or other kinds of seasonings. A spatchcocked chicken can also be cooked on the grill.
Spatchcocked Roast Chicken with Dressing
(Servings: 8)
Ingredients:
1 sweet potato (1/2 lb.), peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 stalks celery, cut into 1/2- inch thick slices
1/2 cup Kraft Tuscan House Italian Dressing, divided
1 whole chicken (4 lb.)
4 cups ciabatta bread cubes (1/2-inch)
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans (if desired)
1/2 cup dried cranberries (if desired)
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place sweet potato and celery in a bowl; toss vegetables with 2 tablespoons dressing; set aside. Use kitchen shears or sharp knife to spatchcock the chicken. To do this, place the chicken breast-side down on a cutting board. Cut along one side of the backbone and then cut along the other side of the backbone to remove it. Discard the backbone or add it later to stock. Turn the chicken breast-side up and press down firmly with both hands to flatten it. If necessary, make a small cut along the sternum of the breast from the backside to make it easier to flatten. Open the chicken butterfly-style; place skin side up (breast side) on work surface. Brush half of the remaining dressing evenly onto chicken, then brush the remaining dressing under the chicken skin. Cover large baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray. Place bread cubes in single layer on center of the baking sheet. Place chicken, breast side down, on bread. (The bread cubes will be flavored with the juices of the chicken.) Spoon vegetables around chicken. Roast 30 minutes. Carefully turn chicken over. Stir vegetables. Roast an additional 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees). Remove from oven. Let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to cutting board; cut into pieces. Spoon bread mixture onto platter; if desired, stir in nuts and cranberries. Top with chicken. Source: “My Food and Family”, by Kraft Heinz, Festive 2020.
Zesty Roasted Chicken and Potatoes
For another version of a simple way to prepare a roast chicken, you might want to try this method which uses a combination of mayonnaise, mustard, and garlic to coat the chicken and lend flavor to it as it bakes. Potatoes bake along with the chicken in the same pan.
(Servings: 6)
Ingredients:
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 2/3 lb.)
1 pound small red potatoes, cut into fourths
1/3 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Chopped chives, if desired
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 15 x 10 x 1-inch pan with cooking spray. Place chicken and potatoes in pan. In small bowl combine mayonnaise, mustard, black pepper and garlic; brush over chicken and potatoes. Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are done and chicken has reached a temperature of 165 degrees internally. Sprinkle with chives. *If you wish to reduce calories, low-fat mayonnaise may be used. Source: “Betty Crocker — So Simple”.
Chicken Cacciatore
Years ago I began preparing this recipe for chicken, which is a popular Italian classic. It can be served as a company dish for entertaining or for a family dinner. Serve it with a tossed salad and garlic bread and your guests or family will enjoy this Italian-inspired dinner. If you wish you can prepare it using all thighs or breasts of the chicken.
(Servings: 4)
Ingredients:
1 (2 1/2 - 3-pound) broiler-fryer chicken, cut up
1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil
1 large onion, cut in 1/4-inch slices
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 (1-pound) can tomatoes
1 (8-oz.) can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano or basil, crushed
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1 or 2 bay leaves
1/4 cup white wine
Directions:
In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, cook the chicken, a few pieces at time, until browned on all sides; set aside. In drippings in skillet over medium heat, cook onion, green pepper and garlic, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are almost tender, about 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet. Combine tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt, pepper, oregano or basil, celery seed and bay leaves. Pour mixture over chicken. Cover and simmer 30 minutes. Uncover and stir in wine. Continue to cook chicken uncovered for 15 minutes longer, or until chicken is tender; turn occasionally. Remove bay leaves; skim off any excess fat. Serve chicken over hot noodles or spaghetti and sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese. Source: “Better Homes and Gardens, Favorite Ways with Chicken, Turkey, Duck and Game Birds”, Better Homes and Gardens Books.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.