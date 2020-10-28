Eat crispy tofu and vegetable stir-fry for dinner

All I have to say is “How about crispy tofu for dinner,” and my wife’s eyes open wide at the same time she gives me a smile brighter than sunshine. Our family has always loved Chinese stir-fried dishes—fresh veggies, delicious sauces, and generally quick preparation.
What’s not to like about a one-dish meal that’s loaded with good stuff. And now that we’re well into cool fall weather, a stir-fry dinner really hits the spot. Recently, our son Jason and family decided to brave the drive from the San Francisco Bay Area to Missoula for a welcome visit coupled with a “working vacation”— everyone on their computers to work or study.
I was pretty much in charge of planning our meals. Knowing that we all loved fried tofu cubes paired with snow pea pods and a few other veggies, all cloaked in a perfectly balanced sweet-sour sauce, that sealed the deal for our repast one night.
I always prep everything first so that when it’s time to cook, that part just whizzes by. I cook up a ketchup-based sweet-sour sauce in a large skillet first. Then the pea pods, bell pepper, and onion get tossed about with ginger and garlic in a little oil for a few minutes in a wok, and I add them to the prepared sauce.
While a generous amount of refined coconut oil heats up in the wok, I toss the tofu pieces about in a large bowl with flour, cornstarch, and salt to give them dry surfaces for deep frying. Into the oil they go, a few cubes at a time, and I move them about constantly with a metal spatula. After about 5 minutes, when the tofu is a light golden color and deliciously crispy with creamy insides, out they come from the oil and into the sauce they go with the veggies. After a quick acquaintance with the sauce, the dish is all ready to serve with hot rice.
Short grain Chinese rice is ideal. It cooks up a bit sticky, ideal for picking up with chopsticks. Arborio rice will also work. Happy cooking and eating!
Crispy Tofu and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Makes 4 main dish servings
Deep-fried cubes of flour- and cornstarch-coated tofu in a sweet-sour sauce with snow peas and other vegetables make a deeply satisfying cold weather dish. Serve over hot rice.
The Tofu and Coating
1 package firm tofu (about 1 pound)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon salt
The Vegetables and Seasoning
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
8 ounces fresh snow peas, stemmed and strung
1 cup diced bell peppers, any color or combo of colors
1 cup diced yellow onion
The Sauce
4 tablespoons Shao Hsing wine or dry sherry
4 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon hot bean sauce or Sriracha or Gochujang sauce
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/3 cup water
Refined coconut oil or grapeseed oil for cooking
1. For the tofu, remove from the container and pat dry. Cut the block lengthwise into 4 slabs; cut each slab into 8 cubes. Set the cubes on toweling to drain a bit more. No need to pat the tofu completely dry. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, and salt. Don’t add the tofu just yet.
2. Combine the ginger and garlic in a small bowl. Combine the snow peas, bell peppers, and onion in a medium bowl.
3. For the sauce, whisk together all ingredients in a medium bowl to dissolve the cornstarch.
Now you’re ready to cook.
4. Cook the sauce first. Pour the combined sauce ingredients into a large skillet (12-inch) and set the pan over medium heat. Stir with a whisk almost constantly as the sauce thickens and comes to the boil. Continue cooking for a minute or so to blend flavors. The sauce will be just thick enough to coat the vegetables and tofu. If too thick, add a splash more of water. Turn off the heat.
5. To cook the vegetables. Put 2 tablespoons of cooking oil into a wok or large skillet and heat until very hot on medium-high. Add the ginger and garlic and stir vigorously for 30 seconds. Add the snow peas, bell pepper, and onion all at once and continue cooking and tossing the vegetables for about 3 minutes until crisp tender. Transfer vegetables to a side dish.
5. Put about 2 cups of your cooking oil into the wok or skillet and set the pan over medium high heat.
6. While the oil heats, quickly add the tofu cubes to the dry ingredients and toss the bowl up and down to coat the tofu. Help things along with your hands. This step should take less than a minute. Set the bowl with the tofu aside and check the temperature of the oil. It should be between 350 and 375 degrees. If not, increase the heat to high. When the oil is close to the temperature range, dump the tofu and any remaining dry ingredients from the coating bowl into a large strainer or colander set over newspaper. Shake gently to remove the last of the dry ingredients and check the oil temperature again.
7. As soon as the oil is ready, carefully add the 32 tofu cubes a few at a time to the hot oil. When all the tofu has been added, cook and toss the tofu about for about 5 minutes or so, until the tofu is a pale golden brown.
8. While the tofu is cooking, reheat the sauce over medium heat, and stir in the cooked vegetables. When the tofu is ready, remove it from the hot oil with a skimmer or slotted spoon and add the cubes to the sauce and vegetables. Mix everything together gently, turn into a heated serving dish, and bring to the table with hot rice. Serve hot.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
