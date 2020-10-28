Eat crispy tofu and vegetable stir-fry for dinner

5. To cook the vegetables. Put 2 tablespoons of cooking oil into a wok or large skillet and heat until very hot on medium-high. Add the ginger and garlic and stir vigorously for 30 seconds. Add the snow peas, bell pepper, and onion all at once and continue cooking and tossing the vegetables for about 3 minutes until crisp tender. Transfer vegetables to a side dish.

5. Put about 2 cups of your cooking oil into the wok or skillet and set the pan over medium high heat.

6. While the oil heats, quickly add the tofu cubes to the dry ingredients and toss the bowl up and down to coat the tofu. Help things along with your hands. This step should take less than a minute. Set the bowl with the tofu aside and check the temperature of the oil. It should be between 350 and 375 degrees. If not, increase the heat to high. When the oil is close to the temperature range, dump the tofu and any remaining dry ingredients from the coating bowl into a large strainer or colander set over newspaper. Shake gently to remove the last of the dry ingredients and check the oil temperature again.

7. As soon as the oil is ready, carefully add the 32 tofu cubes a few at a time to the hot oil. When all the tofu has been added, cook and toss the tofu about for about 5 minutes or so, until the tofu is a pale golden brown.

8. While the tofu is cooking, reheat the sauce over medium heat, and stir in the cooked vegetables. When the tofu is ready, remove it from the hot oil with a skimmer or slotted spoon and add the cubes to the sauce and vegetables. Mix everything together gently, turn into a heated serving dish, and bring to the table with hot rice. Serve hot.

Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0