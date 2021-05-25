Doing the right thing at delightful Tanoshii

Private chef and owner of The Hummingbird’s Kitchen, Linda Huang grew up in Shanghai and later lived in Thailand. Now in Bozeman, she said, “I have been to Tanoshii quite a few times. Daniel and I had lots of conversations about how to improve the flavor and quality. So far, I like the food there because it's all very fresh, and not sweet like the usual American Asian food.”

"Daniel is his most prominent critic, so he works hard to do the right thing,” she added. In doing the right thing, Tanoshii is a delightful addition to Bozeman.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

