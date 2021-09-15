Crispy Pork Cutlets

Crispy and crunchy. Don’t you just love those words? They’re magic when it comes to food. Just saying them gets my salivary glands working. The first thing I think of is potato chips. And the next is something I want for dinner — a Panko-coated fried cutlet.

The German language has a beautiful word for it: Schnitzel. And a schnitzel can be veal, chicken, pork or just about any meat. The key is to pound a hunk of meat until it flattens into a thin cutlet the size of a small plate. After seasoning with salt and pepper, you coat the cutlet with a dusting of flour, dip it into beaten egg, and finally enrobe it in crunchy Panko breadcrumbs.

Then you fry it to a delicious crispness in very hot — 375 degrees — vegetable oil. My favorite is refined coconut oil for two reasons: I love its flavor and it is stable at high temperatures. Avocado oil is also excellent for the same reasons. To make sure of the oil’s temperature, use a thermometer. A digital one is the best because it will give you an instant reading. Schnitzel cooks really fast, in about 4 minutes.