Corn chowder: A comfort food classic

The one thing I love about the arrival of cooler weather is the return of comfort food. We tend to lean into richer, heartier dishes to warm our cores and bring back fond memories. And there is no better recipe to inaugurate the cold temperatures than this corn chowder.
The star of the dish is in the name — corn. Montana may not be the corn capitol of the country like we dominate in wheat and barley, but we do have pockets that produce amazing maize. I remember one batch that came out of Park City that was so sweet and so crisp that it put all other corn to shame. Use fresh corn on the cob if you have it for this recipe, or a good frozen brand of your choice.
But the corn here has many co-stars that make this so memorable. The unsung hero of this dish is pork, and it comes at you in three tasty ways. Chopped bacon sizzles first to bring some fat to the table for the eventual sauteing of the many veggies. A ham hock bathes in the broth to impart its smoky goodness throughout the chowder.
And I always crown the chowder with any number of sliced sausages — a jalapeño cheddar to spice it up or a classic smoked sausage to accentuate that ham hock. The choice is yours!
A chowder wouldn’t be complete without some hearty cubed potatoes, and this recipe doesn’t let down in that department. There is a chunky mirepoix (onion, celery, carrots) that not only provides foundational flavor, but also texture and color. I’m telling you — this corn chowder has it all.
Make it for a game, eat some when you get back from hunting in the great outdoors, or spend some time together as a family making new food traditions you’ll remember each year. I guarantee this corn chowder is a winner.
Corn Chowder
1 medium onion diced
2 carrots diced
2 celery stalks diced
2 cans low sodium chicken broth
4 strips of bacon
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter
4 russet potatoes peeled and cubed
3-4 cups of fresh or frozen corn
1 ham hock
2-3 links of a spicy or smokey sausage
Optional:
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
2 freshly chopped green onions
Chop your bacon into ½-inch pieces and cook on medium to render the fat while you chop veggies. Dice the onion, carrot and celery (the amount of celery and carrots combined should be close to the amount of onion). Once the bacon has rendered its fat, add the butter and the ham hock, onion, celery and carrot with salt and pepper. Saute for about 15 minutes on medium heat, occasionally stirring.
Peel and dice your russet potatoes into ½-inch cubes. Take your corn off the cob (or skip this step if you are using frozen). Add the two cans of chicken stock and scrap and brown bits off the surface of the pan. Add the corn cobs in and bring the pot to a simmer.
Add in the potatoes and cook for around 15 minutes. Add in the corn and cook for around 10 minutes. You can vigorously stir a bit to let a few of the potatoes break down and thicken the broth. When the corn is cooked and your potatoes are just cooked through, but not mushy, add the heavy cream and turn off the heat.
Remove the ham hock and corn cobs and add the parsley and green onion. Slice several pieces of your cooked sausage as a topping to the chowder.
Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy, MT.