Corn chowder: A comfort food classic

The one thing I love about the arrival of cooler weather is the return of comfort food. We tend to lean into richer, heartier dishes to warm our cores and bring back fond memories. And there is no better recipe to inaugurate the cold temperatures than this corn chowder.

The star of the dish is in the name — corn. Montana may not be the corn capitol of the country like we dominate in wheat and barley, but we do have pockets that produce amazing maize. I remember one batch that came out of Park City that was so sweet and so crisp that it put all other corn to shame. Use fresh corn on the cob if you have it for this recipe, or a good frozen brand of your choice.

But the corn here has many co-stars that make this so memorable. The unsung hero of this dish is pork, and it comes at you in three tasty ways. Chopped bacon sizzles first to bring some fat to the table for the eventual sauteing of the many veggies. A ham hock bathes in the broth to impart its smoky goodness throughout the chowder.

And I always crown the chowder with any number of sliced sausages — a jalapeño cheddar to spice it up or a classic smoked sausage to accentuate that ham hock. The choice is yours!