Corn a simple summer delight

We are at the time when we can enjoy one of the sweetest rewards of summer which is eating fresh corn on the cob. Though the cobs are wonderful when you give them a simple treatment, just boiling them and covering them with melted butter, they also are very versatile and can be made into a variety of recipes.
One of the popular ways to prepare corn now is to grill it and coat it with different kinds of mixtures. It is suggested that you soak the corn first in cold water about 30 minutes before grilling. Tie the husks back and grill, on medium heat, covered until tender, about 25 minutes. Coat with butter, mayonnaise, butter mixed with barbecue sauce or herbs, and even crushed corn chips.
Ideally corn is best when freshly picked, but if you need to store it, leave the husks on and store in plastic bags in the refrigerator. Wait to husk the corn until just before cooking since cobs will dry out the longer they are exposed to air.
We sometimes think of corn as mainly being a food high in carbs, but corn is a good source of protein, is rich in fiber and also a good source of vitamins and minerals. What we lather on the kernels is where the heavy calories may come from. Take the opportunity now to enjoy the abundance of corn in a variety of ways and freeze or can some to enjoy through the winter.
Vegetable soup with cheesy biscuits
(Serves: 4)
Cut fresh corn off the cobs to make this light refreshing soup that is perfect for summer. The cobs are added to the soup to give additional flavor to the broth. The soup is quick to put together, only requiring a limited amount of cooking time. The cheesy biscuits are a great complement to the soup.
Ingredients:
1 cup biscuit mix
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese (1 oz.)
1 cup sliced green onions (divided)
1 (32 oz.) carton reduced-sodium chicken broth (divided)
2 large ears fresh sweet corn, husks and silk removed
1 cup sliced zucchini
1½ cups chopped cooked chicken
Few dashes hot pepper sauce
Directions:
To make biscuits: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl combine the biscuit mix, cheese, 1/4 cup green onions, and 1/3 cup of the broth until combined. Drop into four mounds on a greased baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile pour remaining broth into a large saucepan. Cut kernels from corn cobs; add kernels and cobs to broth. Add remaining green onions, sliced zucchini, and chicken. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove and discard cobs. Season with hot pepper sauce; add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with biscuits. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, Veggie-Full,” 2017.
German brat seafood boil
(Servings: 6)
Even if we do not live on the coast and have the fresh crab to boil, you can still enjoy a more local version with this one that uses grilled bratwurst and cod. Grilling the bratwurst and onion gives a smoky flavor to the potatoes, corn and fish. It is a great way to enjoy some of your fresh corn.
Ingredients:
1 pkg. (19 oz.) uncooked bratwurst links
1 medium onion, quartered
2 bottles (12 oz. each) beer or 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
½ cup seafood seasoning
5 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed and cut into 2-inch pieces
2 pounds small red potatoes
1 medium lemon, halved
1 pound cod fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces
Coarsely ground black pepper
Directions:
Grill bratwurst, covered, over medium heat, turning frequently, until meat is no longer pink, 15 to 20 minutes. Grill onion, covered, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Cut bratwurst into 2-inch pieces. In a stockpot, combine 2 quarts water, beer, and seafood seasoning; add the corn, potatoes, lemon, bratwurst and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in cod; cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain; transfer to a large serving bowl. Sprinkle with pepper. Source: “Taste of Home, Farm to Table,” 2021.
Blue Ribbon Corn Relish
(Makes 5 pints)
Take advantage of the abundance of corn to make this relish you can enjoy through the winter. Put it on hot dogs, sandwiches, or even serve it as an appetizer with chips.
Ingredients:
16 to 20 ears of corn
2 cups water
3 cups chopped celery (6 stalks)
1½ cups chopped sweet red peppers (2 medium)
1½ cups chopped sweet green peppers (2 medium)
1 cup chopped onion (1 large)
2½ cups vinegar
1¾ cup sugar
4 teaspoons dry mustard
2 teaspoons pickling salt
2 teaspoons celery seed
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
3 tablespoons corn starch
3 tablespoons cold water
Directions:
Remove husks from ears of corn. Scrub to remove silks; rinse. Carefully cut kernels from cobs (do not scrape). Measure 8 cups kernels. In an 8 to 10 quart stainless steel, enamel, or nonstick pot combine the 8 cups corn and 2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes or until corn in nearly tender; drain. In the same pot, combine the corn, celery, peppers and onions. Stir in vinegar, sugar, dry mustard, pickling salt, celery seeds and turmeric. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and the 3 tablespoons water; add to corn mixture. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Ladle hot relish into hot sterilized pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in boiling-water canner for 15 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. *If desired 1 cup coarsely chopped pitted green olives and 1 cup coarsely chopped pitted black olives can be added with the other vegetables. Source: Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, Canning,” 2013.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.