Corn a simple summer delight

We are at the time when we can enjoy one of the sweetest rewards of summer which is eating fresh corn on the cob. Though the cobs are wonderful when you give them a simple treatment, just boiling them and covering them with melted butter, they also are very versatile and can be made into a variety of recipes.

One of the popular ways to prepare corn now is to grill it and coat it with different kinds of mixtures. It is suggested that you soak the corn first in cold water about 30 minutes before grilling. Tie the husks back and grill, on medium heat, covered until tender, about 25 minutes. Coat with butter, mayonnaise, butter mixed with barbecue sauce or herbs, and even crushed corn chips.

Ideally corn is best when freshly picked, but if you need to store it, leave the husks on and store in plastic bags in the refrigerator. Wait to husk the corn until just before cooking since cobs will dry out the longer they are exposed to air.

We sometimes think of corn as mainly being a food high in carbs, but corn is a good source of protein, is rich in fiber and also a good source of vitamins and minerals. What we lather on the kernels is where the heavy calories may come from. Take the opportunity now to enjoy the abundance of corn in a variety of ways and freeze or can some to enjoy through the winter.