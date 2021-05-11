Comfort at The High Horse Saloon and Eatery

On this Friday morning when Mother Nature was unwilling to let go of winter, my friend Susan Carlson and I headed out in search of a hearty breakfast. We wanted comfort food, and for me, breakfast represents the most swaddling meal of the day.

Right across the railroad tracks on the stretch of Montana Avenue heading toward Laurel, we stepped into The High Horse Saloon and Eatery, a place where time stopped. The cavernous space anchored by a long bar, booth seating along the back corner, a small stage, and a wood floor area that is transformed into a dance space in the evenings deceived the senses. Coors and Budweiser neon signs along with flat screen televisions flashed light into the room. A glance toward the back and front glassed entrances provided clues to the time of the day.

The restaurant advertised: “Billings Best Prime Rib Served All Day, Everyday.” This meant there was prime rib breakfast with a choice of an 8-ounce, 14-ounce or 20-ounce slice of “House Seasoned & Slow Roasted Daily.”

As we moved toward a high top in the back, we passed owner Reid Pyburn carrying two plates brimming with eggs, bacon, sausage and potatoes. With tables socially distanced, about two dozen people in the restaurant sat comfortably apart from each other.