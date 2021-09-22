Close out summer with a Tomato Galette

In Montana, we cherish local produce from our short growing season. Each year it seems like our farmers’ markets around the state get bigger with more people seeking out vegetables and herbs grown locally. I even hear of more friends taking a shot at growing their own produce in their backyard.

For Big Sky Country, few things are more prized from the bounty this time of year than tomatoes — eating them in a fresh salad, slicing them into a BLT, or making our favorite salsa. As a “New World” ingredient, tomatoes quickly have found their way into the cuisines of just about every part of the globe. There are good reasons why.

I think we all have some strong memory connected to tomatoes. For me it is my grandparents and parents canning them this time of year to preserve their summer goodness for the long Montana winters. We know the days of backyard tomatoes are numbered. There have already been some cool nights in August, but we keep our figures crossed that our delicate vines can last another week.

I can think of a lot of great ways to celebrate the bright bursts of summer flavor we get from tomatoes, but almost none top this tomato galette. These rustic versions of tarts can be savory or sweet, with this galette firmly in the savory camp with hints of sweetness from caramelized onion and fennel and some nice cherry tomatoes.