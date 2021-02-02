Charlie Russell left his footprint in Great Falls coffee bistro

I’m sitting with owners Heidi and Thad Reiste of Electric City Coffee, Coffee Bar & Bistro in Great Falls when Thad casually mentions that Charlie Russell left his footprint in their building. Wait, what? Thad goes on to say that this location was once an art supply store. The store owner’s daughter gave them a digital copy of a photograph where Charlie was framing one of his paintings, while standing in what is now Electric City Coffee’s kitchen.

Thad Reiste tells me their building holds magic. I’m looking around at the brick walls that display the works of local artists. Somehow, it seems fitting that this business and building came together. Creativity is alive and well under this roof, from the crafting of exceptional baked goods and desserts to the paintings surrounding me. I feel like Russell set a precedent for this space.

Heidi, originally from Indiana, would meet Thad, a Great Falls native, when they were both stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. They both retired after long careers in the Air Force. Heidi admits she wasn’t good at retirement nor being a stay-at-home mom and needed to do something. That something turned out to be the creation of a coffee shop treasured by the locals.