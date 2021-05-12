Celebrate spring with strawberries

Spring has arrived and the strawberries are plentiful. The prices are good and the quality is excellent. Though strawberries are available all year long, they are the juiciest and most flavorful during May and June. Strawberries are loaded with good nutrition, including vitamin c, fiber, potassium and antioxidants, among others, plus they are low in calories and carbohydrates. They are just the thing to be enjoying now in a variety of ways. If you would like to try growing some of your own, there are varieties that produce once a year, a couple of times a year or are ever-bearing. For more information, a MontGuide, “Growing Strawberries in the Home Garden,” is available by contacting your local Extension Office.