Bread & Butter Café: Simple, fresh, inviting

Word of mouth about the tasty fare at the Bread & Butter Café in Townsend seemed like a good excuse for a short drive from Helena to check it out. When I stepped inside, the vibe felt casual and comfortable. I felt sure that whatever I ordered would be worth the drive. Owner Patti Sederburg and her daughter, Sam Russell, were more than happy to sit and chat with me on how their café came to life.

Sam and her husband Seth moved from Southern Idaho to West Yellowstone in 2013 as he had secured a job as a firefighter and then moved on to Bozeman for his new position with the fire department. Wanting to purchase a home, they looked for affordable options in a smaller town outside of Bozeman and ended up in Townsend in January 2018. Sam took notice when a building on Broadway, formerly the Sweet Briar Bistro, came up for sale. The wheels started turning with Sam, sharing ideas of opening a restaurant with her mom. In January 2020, the women came to a decision. “Let’s do it.” And with that, Patti moved from Oregon to Townsend on June 23, 2020, and by June 27, the papers were signed, and Patti owned the building.