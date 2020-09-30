Brassicas pack a nutritional punch

If I were to ask you what your favorite member of the “Brassica” family was to eat, your first response might be: “What is a Brassica?"

Brassica is a group of closely related plants in the mustard family, of which there are more than 3,700 species. The Brassica family is also the feature of the Montana Harvest of the Month for September, a program that showcases Montana-grown foods in Montana schools, institutions and communities. There are several subcategories of Brassicas, which we know as cruciferous vegetables, that include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, Brussel sprouts and others.

Brassicas are very diverse and depending on the variety of Brassica, we eat different parts of the plant. For instance, cauliflower is a branched stem, broccoli is the flower buds and stems, kohlrabi the stem, cabbage the terminal leaf bud, and kale and bok choy the leaves.

Brassicas in general are excellent sources of vitamin C and good sources of potassium vitamin A, and vitamin B6. All are also rich in phytochemicals, meaning they are antioxidant-dense and help fight cancer and inflammation.