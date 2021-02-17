Borscht: A hot beet soup that warms the body and soul

I spent my early childhood in Shanghai, where my food tastes and preferences got an early jump start, thanks to my grandmothers — mom’s mother Granny, from Iraq; and Baba, my father’s Russian mother. Both were exceptionally fine cooks who knew how to bring out the best in vegetables.

Thanks to them, I grew up eating lots of vegetables from different parts of the world. Granny cooked with Middle Eastern and Indian ones, and Baba with those that grew in Russian Georgia and Siberia. Now that winter has declared itself to be most assuredly here, I had a sudden craving for beets, cabbage and members of the onion family. What’s the best way to savor them? In borscht! It’s a classic Georgian bright red beet soup, and a specialty of my Baba's.

I say Georgian, but borscht’s long history includes many Eastern European cultures, each claiming the soup as its own creation. Borscht is basically a sweet-sour soup. Purists may want to slice and ferment raw beets to make kvass, the sour liquid added to borscht just before serving. Lemon juice does the job very nicely too, and that’s what I do.