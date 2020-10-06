Bonelli’s Bistro serves up Italian-Mediterranean fare in Kalispell

Baked Penne w/Chicken

Cook penne according to directions on package; set aside.

In a sauté pan, heat marinara, pesto, ricotta, and chili flakes to simmer.

Transfer to an oven-safe pan and top with Mozzarella and Parmesan

Place pasta in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 min. until cheese is melted.

Season and cook chicken breasts in oven or grill.

Slice chicken and place on top of pasta.

