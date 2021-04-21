Bolognese meat sauce, aka Ragù, for dinner

Pasta Bolognese isn’t just a fancy name for pasta with meat sauce. Several hours of simmering on the stovetop create the sauce’s special flavor and richness.

It all begins by cooking onion, carrot and celery in olive oil and butter. When the veggies are tender, you stir in some ground meat and salt, followed by glugs of milk and wine. And after these liquids have been absorbed, you stir in crushed tomatoes and tomato paste. After that, the contents of your pot settle in for a lengthy time slowly getting acquainted with one another.

The Italian name for this concoction is ragù. I’ve based the recipe here on Marcella Hazan’s, from her cookbook, “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking,” (Knopf, 1992). A critical step happens near the end of cooking, where Marcella says “No water at all must be left and the fat must separate from the sauce.”

This is a great visual cue because you will clearly see a puddle of fat atop the ragù. But what are you to do with it?

Because fat carries a ton of flavor, it is not discarded. But simply stirring it back into the sauce will cause it to separate out when you serve it. Instead, splashing a dollop of hot pasta water into the ragù as it’s being tossed with the pasta reunites the fat with the sauce, giving it a silky smooth texture.