Bolognese meat sauce, aka Ragù, for dinner

Pasta Bolognese isn’t just a fancy name for pasta with meat sauce. Several hours of simmering on the stovetop create the sauce’s special flavor and richness.
It all begins by cooking onion, carrot and celery in olive oil and butter. When the veggies are tender, you stir in some ground meat and salt, followed by glugs of milk and wine. And after these liquids have been absorbed, you stir in crushed tomatoes and tomato paste. After that, the contents of your pot settle in for a lengthy time slowly getting acquainted with one another.
The Italian name for this concoction is ragù. I’ve based the recipe here on Marcella Hazan’s, from her cookbook, “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking,” (Knopf, 1992). A critical step happens near the end of cooking, where Marcella says “No water at all must be left and the fat must separate from the sauce.”
This is a great visual cue because you will clearly see a puddle of fat atop the ragù. But what are you to do with it?
Because fat carries a ton of flavor, it is not discarded. But simply stirring it back into the sauce will cause it to separate out when you serve it. Instead, splashing a dollop of hot pasta water into the ragù as it’s being tossed with the pasta reunites the fat with the sauce, giving it a silky smooth texture.
And why does that happen? Oil and water shouldn’t mix. But in this case they do because pasta water is more than just water. It contains starch, and starch is an emulsifier, acting to bond these two immiscible liquids to each other.
Three cheers for science! And happy cooking!
Bolognese Meat Sauce
Makes 6 servings
Because this sauce cooks for a long time over low heat, you’ll need a pot with a heavy bottom. A 4-quart size pan made of enameled cast iron, or non-stick cast iron, or earthenware, is ideal. Use any pasta you like. Though some sources say tagliatelle is traditional, spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine or penne are all great companions with Ragù Bolognese. The sauce keeps well in the refrigerator for three or four days.
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons butter
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced peeled carrot
1 pound ground veal or ground beef (chuck preferred, 15 to 20% fat)
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup whole milk
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup dry white wine or dry white French vermouth
1 1/2 cups canned imported Italian plum tomatoes, crushed, with their juice
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 1/2 pounds pasta
1. Put the oil, butter and onion into the pot, and set it over medium heat. Cook about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion becomes translucent. Add the celery and carrot and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, stirring from time to time, until they begin to soften.
2. Break up the veal or ground meat into smallish chunks and add to the vegetables along with the salt and pepper. Stir the meat with a fork and cook, tossing with the fork, until the meat has lost its red color. This will take a minute or two. It’s okay if the meat actually browns.
3. Add the milk, bring the sauce to the simmer, and stir occasionally with a wooden spoon or the fork, until the liquid has bubbled away completely. Be patient. This step may take about 10 minutes. Do not rush it.
4. Add the nutmeg and wine and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the wine is almost completely evaporated. This step will also take about 8 to 10 minutes.
5. Add the tomatoes with their juice and the tomato paste. Stir well, and let the sauce just come to the bubbling point — not a full boil but just to the boiling point. Then reduce the heat to as low as possible so that the sauce cooks, as Marcella says, “at the laziest of simmers,” with just a bubble or two breaking the surface every so often. Give the ragù a stir every few minutes for 1 hour. At this point, most of the liquid should have evaporated, and the sauce should be thick and moist looking.
6. Keep cooking the sauce for another hour or two, and watch it carefully. If it begins to dry out, add splashes of water as necessary. At the end of cooking the sauce should be very thick, free of water, and the fat must separate from the sauce. Do not discard the fat! Dip a spoon into the sauce and taste it carefully. Add more salt if needed. The sauce is ready to be tossed with the pasta.
7. Boil the pasta in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Reserve about a half cup of the pasta water and drain the pasta. Return pasta to its cooking pot, pour on the sauce and the reserved pasta water, and toss well. Serve in heated pasta bowls.
Ahead-of-time note: You can complete cooking the sauce in stages. Turn off the heat whenever you need to leave, and continue cooking later on by bringing the sauce back to the simmer over medium heat — stir in a splash or water if the sauce is very thick — and reduce the heat to the lowest possible simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the fat has separated from the sauce. Continue with the directions above.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.