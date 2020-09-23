Billings eatery offers world food under the Big Sky

Both the lunch and dinner menu contain about 16 items in three categories of starters, main courses and desserts. Lunch is served from Wednesday to Saturday with brunch on Sunday. Of dinner on Friday and Saturday nights, Corbridge says, "My fish and beef specials sell out like crazy." Wanting to support local producers and serve the freshest product possible, he said, "I check with the fishmonger for what they have for the day."

However, he admitted, "I love making soup and ice cream." Right now, it's vanilla bean ice cream, pure and simple. Adela Brown says of his soups, "I never ceased to be amazed by his soups — a new one each day!"

The whimsical and worldly brunch menu offers "Chicken and Waffles" with a "Cocoa & Buckwheat Waffle", "Black Brioche French Toast" made with "Coconut Ash Brioche," and "Lamb Chorizo & a Duck Egg Crepe." A traditional American breakfast can be created by combining items from the "Sides."

As Corbridge "walks a fine line of satisfying my creativity and making people happy," he will continue to share his flavors here under the umbrella of the Big Sky.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

