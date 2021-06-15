Best wine on the Tongue – Tongue River Winery

As if all the pruning, picking and weeding weren’t enough work, Bob and Marilyn opened a B&B in their home. Their facility is also a Harvest Host, a membership program that invites self-contained RVers to camp at over 2300 wineries, breweries and farms across the U.S. Did I mention that Bob still does occasional pastoring? I wouldn’t say in his spare time, as I don’t think there is such a thing with this couple.

Tongue River wine is sold at the winery and in 17 cities in Montana, including eight locations in Miles City. The winery currently ships direct to customers in 41 states. To date, over 75,800 bottles of wine have been sold, which equates to 2 1/2 semi-trailers full! That idea of bottling of the blood of the grape to enjoy in their retired years doesn’t seem like an option for Bob and Marilyn, who are still hard at it.

Customers can order directly from their website, which details the specifics of each variety they produce.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

