Become part of the family at Firehole Ranch

Roach began working in the restaurant business in the front of the house, busing tables. He comes from a family of cooks, with a father who has been a chef for 25 years in central California, owning a barbecue and smokehouse. Currently, Roach heads up the breakfast crew, having been on the team since June of 2020. He is happy that Caine dines with the guests, saying, “It is important she is here. We need her feedback.”

Nightly, hors d'oeuvres are offered during the cocktail hour, followed by the meal which begins with a salad or starter, followed by an option of fish or meat, and ending with a dessert. Complementary wines are offered with the meal. Pan-seared halibut with roasted carrots, purple fingerlings, and an herb gremolata, and bison ribeye flavored mustard butter and demi-glace with broccolini and risotto were among the main course offerings.

“This is the tightest knit kitchen team I have ever worked with,” Koehler shared. With the remote location of the ranch, staff is provided with housing and meals. The atmosphere is casual and inviting.

For guests who want to experience premier fly-fishing, Yellowstone grandeur and the spirit of family, consider the Firehole Ranch. Make reservations early, as they have a high percentage of repeat guests, and are only open for about 16 weeks each year.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

