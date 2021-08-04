Become part of the family at Firehole Ranch

At the end of the road, far from the maddening crowd of summer, is the Firehole Ranch where family can be found in West Yellowstone. After following a line of trucks and RVs on Highway 20, we turned north just before Island Park onto a small two-lane road. The parade continued on, while my husband and I entered a pine forest with green meadows and views onto Hebgen Lake.
After 11 miles of dusty gravel, we turned onto Firehole Ranch Road, passing below the arched timber gate. Even under the veil of smoky skies, the scene opened up to a panorama of lake waters guarded by the sentinel watch of the Hebgen Range and Boat Mountain.
“That’s not real. It looks like a postcard,” I said to my husband as we rounded the bend toward the office. We immediately noticed sprays of bubblegum-pink petunias dangling in planters from the eaves of the two original log cabins before us — the office and the main lodge. Taking care to preserve much of the original structures from George S. Watkin’s working ranch from the 1890s, the establishment is listed on the National Historic Register.
Just as we pulled up to the office, the screen door opened. A slim woman with shimmering gray hair dressed in a loose white blouse seemed to float toward the car bringing the spirit of a mother welcoming us home. We immediately felt we had arrived at a special place.
Owner Lyndy Caine has created a 640-acre seasonal fishing lodge on the northwest shore of Hebgen Lake after saving the property from being subdivided into 20-acre parcels in 1999. With a capacity of only 20 guests, most people arrive via the West Yellowstone Airport, and are transferred to the all-inclusive resort on a pontoon boat from Kirkwood Ranch Marina, on the west side of the lake, a trip of a couple of miles.
Most guests come for the fly fishing, with ready access to the legendary blue-ribbon waters of Quake Lake, the Madison River, Henry’s Fork, and the Gallatin headwaters. Enthusiasts can fish in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, all from the same base of operation. For those that do not fish, trips into nearby Yellowstone Park allow for hiking and sightseeing. For me, this adventure was a fishing birthday gift from my husband. The guided fishing includes the gear, waders, fishing rods and flies along with a boxed lunch and refreshments. We fished with the head guide, Josh Duchateau, who had been working at the lodge for over 10 years and knew the waters well.
With the former executive chef’s departure just four days previous, Sous Chef Nathan Koehler quickly stepped in to head up the kitchen. Enthusiastically, Cristian Roach, breakfast cook, and Stephanie Chavez, breakfast and pastry chef, teamed up to carry on the feeding of hungry guests.
Caine dines with the guests every night, showing up at cocktail hour to decide who she wants to eat with and which guests she wants to bring together. Cocktail hour begins at six o’clock in the historic main log lodge with diners seated for dinner at seven.
“This building was in disrepair when I bought it. We had to replace the foundation,” Caine explained, of the structure constructed of sturdy logs and a stone fireplace with unobstructed views to Hebgen lake and surrounding meadows. There is very little development in the area, and Caine hopes to keep it that way.
“This is a special place. I love the family we have created here. Lyndy is such a nice person,” Chavez shared.
After graduating from Johnson and Wales culinary program and working in restaurants and hotels, Chavez joined Firehole Ranch in 2017. These days, as the pastry chef, “I enjoy the creative and artistic side of making desserts.” On our second night, Chavez served a profiterole filled with salted caramel ice cream, drizzled with chocolate ganache, sprinkled with pistachios and crowned with a caramel flower. A Grand Marnier chocolate tart and baharat chocolate pudding completed our other dinners.
Now Chef de Cuisine, Nathan Koehle found kitchen work as a college student at Colorado State. “I supplemented my rent as a dishwasher,” later taking on the duty of a line cook. Though he admitted, “I loved washing dishes, I fell in love with the experience of cooking.” Finding the job on CoolWorks.com, a site for seasonal jobs, he has been preparing food at Firehole for over a year. “I create classic food the right way. We try to keep the menu super-simple.” He tries to procure most of his products from Quality Foods Distributing, who provides natural, organic, specialty and local/regional foods from throughout Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Roach began working in the restaurant business in the front of the house, busing tables. He comes from a family of cooks, with a father who has been a chef for 25 years in central California, owning a barbecue and smokehouse. Currently, Roach heads up the breakfast crew, having been on the team since June of 2020. He is happy that Caine dines with the guests, saying, “It is important she is here. We need her feedback.”
Nightly, hors d'oeuvres are offered during the cocktail hour, followed by the meal which begins with a salad or starter, followed by an option of fish or meat, and ending with a dessert. Complementary wines are offered with the meal. Pan-seared halibut with roasted carrots, purple fingerlings, and an herb gremolata, and bison ribeye flavored mustard butter and demi-glace with broccolini and risotto were among the main course offerings.
“This is the tightest knit kitchen team I have ever worked with,” Koehler shared. With the remote location of the ranch, staff is provided with housing and meals. The atmosphere is casual and inviting.
For guests who want to experience premier fly-fishing, Yellowstone grandeur and the spirit of family, consider the Firehole Ranch. Make reservations early, as they have a high percentage of repeat guests, and are only open for about 16 weeks each year.
Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.
TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.